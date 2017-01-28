Username: 1

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – The Roswell High Coyote wrestling team had arguably their best showing of the season as they finished in fifth place at the ultra-competitive 27-team Cardinal Classic inside Marr Gymnasium at Robertson High School. The Coyotes put five wrestlers in the finals while finishing with 406.5 points.

The tournament has a unique format in that Friday’s action all of the wrestlers are put into pools of six each, with all competitors wrestling five grueling matches. The top two of each pool are put into the coveted gold bracket, the next two into the silver bracket, and the last two into the bronze bracket.

The Coyotes saw Travis Alarcon at 145, Gabriel Najar at 170, Michael Hernandez at 182, Alfonzo Sanchez at 195, Christian Sanchez at 220, and Eddie Macias at 285 all advance to the gold bracket with Najar, Hernandez, and both Sanchez’ winning their pools.

Coach Jesse Boggs was ecstatic with the performance his team put forth. “I was really proud of my boys. We are progressing and right where we want to be. We didn’t necessarily get the results we wanted in the finals, but that is actually great for us because it helps us to realize we haven’t reached our goals yet. It’s going to drive the kids to keep going to get that first place at districts and state.”

Hernandez had a rough path to winning his pool as he defeated state finalist Rowdy Robinson of Belen 3-1 in overtime in the third round. The two eventually met in the finals with Robinson getting a tight 3-2 [auth] decision for the gold medal. The two have distanced themselves from the rest of the state and appear headed for a showdown in the state finals.

“One of the highlight matches of this weekend was Mike (Hernandez) against Belen,” stated Boggs. “It was a great overtime win and those guys are going to battle for the state title, no question in my mind.”

Christian Sanchez at 220 recorded three pins and a tight 4-2 decision over state-placer Manuel Carrillo of Capital to win his pool. He then had two close decision wins before falling 1-0 in the finals on a stalling call late in the match.

Macias lost to state champion Estevan Chavez of Belen in his pool and then again in the finals. Macias gutted out an exhausting 3-2, triple-overtime affair over Babatund Okundaye of the host team in the semi’s to qualify for the championship.

“I was real proud of how my (two big) boys handled (the tourney),” said Boggs. “They improved (from the last tourney). Eddie (Macias) is starting to realize that he can compete. Christian (Sanchez) is realizing that he can get there, he just has to keep it up. I was real proud of my heavyweights but more so for my big two.”

Alfonso Sanchez easily dispatched his two opponents on Friday and then easily dispatched of his first two in bracket play as well. He fell in the finals to Goddard’s Andres Villa by disqualification to finish second. The top two 195’s in the state will probably meet three more times this season with the last one to decide the state crown.

The Coyotes also got good performances from Travis Alarcon at 145 and Nick Hernandez at 160.

Alarcon finished third in a loaded weight class, falling only to returning state champion Javier Tapia of Pojoaque 5-0 in the quarterfinals. Alarcon defeated returning state placer Chris Robinson of Belen 7-4 in the match for third place.

Hernandez returned to the team after a lengthy absence but looks primed to make another run at a state medal at 160. Hernandez went 3-2 on Friday and then swept the Silver bracket in convincing fashion on Saturday.

Goddard

The Goddard wrestling didn’t turn in their best showing but still shined as they finished in 11th place with 298 points with only 10 grapplers. Once again, the team was highlighted by Villa’s roll through the 195 pound weight class.

Villa dominated all of his opponents to reach the finals and then benefitted from uncharacteristic errors from Sanchez in winning the match early in the second period. Villa has an unblemished record of 22-0.

The Rockets also saw Luis Mata at 120, Gabe Luiz at 145, Hunter Johnson at 160, Joseph Medrano at 170, and David Soto at 285 all qualify for the gold bracket as well. Medrano and Soto fought their way to fourth-place finishes while Luiz finished fifth, and Johnson and Mata took seventh in very tough weight classes.

Medrano, who won his pool on Friday, fell to Najar in the semis but rebounded with a gutty 4-2 overtime win over Sergio Quintana of Piedra Vista to advance to the third-place match. The Rocket senior fell 3-2 in three overtimes as he was called for a controversial stalling penalty with 8 seconds remaining.

Soto went 4-1 on Friday and then recorded two pins on Saturday to garner a fourth-place finish. Soto improves to 19-10 on the season. Johnson and Mata both finished 4-1 on Friday to advance to the gold bracket and now sport gaudy records as well. Mata is 21-6 while first-year varsity wrestler Johnson is 17-9.

Gabe Luiz finished fifth in that aforementioned stacked 145-pound division, as he fought off a disappointing loss to Alarcon to defeat Terrence Thompson of Piedra Vista 7-0.

Michael Luiz at 132 finished third in the silver bracket while going 6-3 on the tourney. Seth Diaz won the bronze bracket at 182 after downing his Farmington opponent in three overtimes. Isaac Montes finished second in the silver bracket at 195, Jeremiah Esparza finished third in the silver bracket at 152, and John Anaya finished in fourth place in the silver bracket at 285.

Coach Jaime Martinez was not as pleased as Boggs with the effort from some of his squad. “We just don’t have the heart sometimes from some of us. We need to get that before state, or we won’t do well. I get that from Joseph Medrano and Jeremiah Esparza in every match and in every practice. That’s what we need.”

The Coyotes and Rockets will battle for the District 3/4-5A dual title Saturday at Goddard High School. Both teams will dual each other as well as Deming, Santa Teresa, Chapparal, and Alamogordo.

