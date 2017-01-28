Username: 1

“The city is strapped for funds. The state is strapped for funds, so how can we get private investment involved?” asks Alisa Pyszka of Leland Consulting Group of Portland, Oregon, the firm heading an economic feasibility study of the Roswell International Air Center. She talked Friday with local business, government and air center leaders. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Private businesses have great interest in the improvement of the Roswell International Air Center and that makes the potential for business and job growth in the industrial and business area more promising, according to a consultant working on an economic feasibility study.

Alisa Pyszka, senior associate with Leland Consulting Group of Portland, Oregon, talked with local business, government and airport leaders about their thoughts concerning air center improvements at a Friday luncheon at the downtown offices of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.

Pyszka spent Thursday and Friday on a “fact-finding mission” at the air center on the south side of the city. She toured buildings, talked with Roswell officials and met with airport and air center business and education leaders. She said she plans a second trip here in a few weeks.

“What I find so encouraging is that the private businesses are really excited about this opportunity for growth,” Pyszka said. [auth] “Often you have people with government or with economic development groups trying to build enthusiasm, but the businesses here are already interested.”

Leland Consulting, the prime contractor in a consulting team that includes New Mexico firms Sites Southwest and Souder, Miller and Associates, was the winning bidder for a $58,000 study awarded by the local economic group in November and funded by the city of Roswell and a $23,000 grant from the Rural Business Development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

With a target completion date of March 17, the study has four major goals, according to the request for proposals: inspection of about 22 buildings at the Roswell International Air Center, assessment of potential economic development opportunities for those buildings, suggestions of potential uses of available acreage and land parcels, and recommendations about the best oversight and management structure of the air center to allow for future development.

Pyszka said that airport operations and the runways are not concerns of the study, although her firm is talking with airport officials and Armstrong Engineering to determine their ideas and concerns about the air center. She also said that the current study is not concerned about residential housing in the area nor efforts to make the center more physically attractive.

Pyszka said that, instead, her firm plans to deliver key strategies that will help Roswell officials move forward in plans to attract private monies and diversify and increase the businesses using the air center.

In response to a question, she said that she agreed that future growth will need to be about more than just improving and leasing existing hangars, but instead will need to create a governing or management structure that makes private investment attractive and that effectively markets the unique assets of the air center to potential job creators. She said diversity is key and suggested, for example, that area dairy interests might be considered as future air center businesses.

Major infrastructure upgrades are planned for the air center in the coming years, including replacing the roof at the largest hangar at the air center, expanding the water storage capacity from 500,000 gallons to 2 million gallons and Xcel Energy’s planned upgrading of the electrical transmission and distribution system.

An investment group, Tulip Development, also recently completed the purchase of land next to the International Law Enforcement Academy with plans of building a hotel, possibly a restaurant and a multifamily housing complex on the property.

Those upcoming improvements combine with existing strengths of the former military air center, which became city property in 1966 after the closure of Walker Air Force Base. Those assets include 600 acres of developed properties in the industrial park and about 1,600 acres of undeveloped land, nearby railroad tracks, low taxes, good weather, relatively inexpensive and abundant supplies of water and electricity, the existence of several large air maintenance firms already on site, K-12 and higher education programs in Roswell producing pilots and trained workers in air maintenance and other fields and one of the largest runways in the nation, one that recently underwent upgrades and expansions.

Pyszka said that Leland Consulting’s report will build on master plans and studies already done, including a detailed 1988 capital improvement plan. That report outlined specifics regarding air center needs, such as which buildings should be demolished, what new types of buildings should be built to attract businesses, and what new signage, road improvements and landscaping are needed.

Business or community leaders with additional input about air center development are encouraged to contact John Mulcahy, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., as Leland and its study partners continue work on the study.

