Username: 1

About 45 people worked in Novem[auth] ber on a commercial shoot at the International UFO Museum and Research Center that went live on the internet on Friday. Alan Trevor from Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell is shown at left. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The much-anticipated internet commercial starring the International UFO Museum and Research Center and two local actors was released Friday online.

Featuring opening shots of a Roswell city limit sign and a narration that announces Roswell as the “UFO center of the world,” the commercial was released Friday on YouTube, a New York production company announced.

The commercial can be seen on YouTube. It also was expected to be promoted on various social media channels.

Lenovo, a global technology firm, and advertising company Erwin Penland shot the commercial for the Phab 2 Pro smartphone during three days in mid-November using the UFO Museum as its primary location.

The Lenovo phone is promoted as the first to use Google Tango technology. The phone’s built-in 3D cameras and the Google Tango technology allow the smartphone to be used for augmented reality, part realistic and part computer-generated.

For the commercial, the phone is used to run the Phantogeist gaming app. The commercial centers on a competition among eight players as they hunt extraterrestrials and dodge space objects in the museum. The app and phone work together so that the computer-generated creatures seem to appear in the museum.

Local Gelsey Boswick appears a lot in the commercial as she advances in the competition, and another Roswellian, Dane Kennon, is one of two game commentators.

The production involved more than 45 people, including about 13 former and current students in the media arts program offered by Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.

Jim Hill, director of the museum, said that the “high-budget” project benefited the city a great deal during the production, as well as during pre-production work weeks earlier. He said that not only did some people get the experience of working on a professional commercial production, but motels, restaurants and other businesses received business as well.

Hunting extraterrestrials is not the only uses for the smartphone, of course. Other apps allow people to measure objects, virtually place furniture in rooms or interact with virtual pets.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Local Briefs Jimmy Franks remembers his childhood career; Roswell native recreates boyhood paper route »