Username: 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of people protested a far-right commentator’s appearance at the University of New Mexico while hundreds in a campus audience cheered him.

A college Republicans organization hosted [auth] Milo Yiannopoulos’ (yuh-NAH’-poh-lihs) Friday night appearance on the Albuquerque campus.

Yiannopoulos writes for right-wing Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign.

Yiannopoulos discussed a variety of topics, including President Donald Trump, freedom of speech and illegal immigration, and he said hate speech is something that critics say about opinions they dislike.

Protesters had signs saying: “White supremacy is inexcusable,” ”Don’t be a puppet of hate,” and “Immigrants are welcome, fascists are not.”

Police escorted a handful of people from the venue.

Related Posts

About the Author: - Associated Press

« Nuclear repository working to address post-start findings