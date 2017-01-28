Username: 1

Advertising





Antonio “Indio” Gonzales-Ramirez, 74, was called to his eternal resting place on January 26, 2017. He entered this world on June 13, 1942 in Romita, Guanajuato, Mexico, born to Tranquilino and Carmen Gonzales.

Indio came to the United States 50 years ago to pursue a better life. He was a hard worker and loved to travel, play cards (poker), and teach his children the value of strong work ethics. Indio’s love for his family was so great he wanted them close all the time including having them live in his home and also in cars in the front yard. A favorite activity on Sunday’s was a trip to Church’s Chicken and going to the park to eat play. Indio loved the Lord deeply and treasured his relationship with Jesus Christ. He will be greatly [auth] missed.

Indio was preceded in death by his parents Tranquilino and Carmen Gonzales; wife Cindy; and sister Faustina Garcia.

Indio is survived by his daughters Martina (Martin) Guerrero, Manuela (Juan) Gonzales, Auriela Gonzales, Luciana Gonzales, Maria Lopez-Gonzales, Felisa Gonzales, Sonya Fresquez and Victor, Angelica (Jose) Ramirez Marquez, and Pearla (Edgar) Ortega; sons Juan Antonio (Carmen) Gonzales, and Antionio Jesus (Yesenia) Ramirez; sister Consuelo Gomez Garcia of Mexico. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 12 – 6 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home with the reciting of the rosary to follow at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Ballard Funeral Home.

Antonio “Indio” Gonzales-Ramirez de 74 años, fue llamado a su lugar de descanso eterno el 26 de Enero, 2017. El nacio el 13 de Junio, 1942 en Romita, Guanajuato, Mexico a Tranquilino y Carmen Gonzales.

Hace 50 años llego a los Estados Unidos para perseguir una vida major. A el le gustaba trabajar, viajar y jugar con las cartas (poker) y demostrarle a sus hijos el valor de la etica laboral. El gran amor a su familia fue tan fuerte que Indio siempre los deseaba cerca con el viviendo en su casa. Su pasatiempo favorito en los Domingos era de comprar pollo de Church’s Chicken e ir al parque a comer y jugar. Indio le tenia un amor profundamente a Dios, su relacion con Jesucristo fue un tesoro. El sera extrañado grandemente por todos.

A Indio lo preciden en muerte sus padres, Tranquilino y Carmen Gonzales; su esposa, Cindy; y su hermana, Faustina Garcia.

A Indio le sobrevive sus hijas Martina (Martin) Guerrero, Manuela (Juan) Gonzales, Auriela Gonzales, Luciana Gonzales, Maria Lopez-Gonzales, Felisa Gonzales, Sonya Fresquez y Victor, Angelica (Jose) Ramirez Marquez, y Pearla (Edgar) Ortega, hijos, Juan Antonio (Carmen) Gonzales, y Antionio Jesus (Yesenia) Ramirez; su hermana Consuelo Gomez Garcia de Mexico, tambien le sobrevive algunos nietos y bisnietos.

La familia aceptara visita el Martes, 31 de Enero, 2017 de 12 a 6 p.m. en la Funeraria Ballard con el Rosario celebrado a las 6 p.m. Su funeral se llevara acabo a las 10 a.m. el Miercoles, 1 de Febrero 2017 en la Funeraria Ballard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Raymond Orlando “Londi” Sedillo Alvin Louis “Lou” Morro »