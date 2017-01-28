Username: 1

Advertising





Alvin Louis “Lou” Morro passed away on January 25, 2017, at the age of 75.

Lou was born in Anadarko, Oklahoma on January 7, 1942 and moved to Roswell, New Mexico as a young child. He remained a Roswell resident for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Caroline Morro; his brother, Paul (Steve) Morro; and Lou’s wife, Sandi Morro.

He is survived by his children: Reva Mason, Antonette “Toni” Morro, Matthew Morro, Ricky Young and Vicki Shea.

He also is survived by brother Pete Morro; sisters Carol Morro-Vann and Flora Payne; sons-in-law Tim Mason and Jason Morse; and grandchildren Katie Pantoja, Cory Loy, Josh Mason, Junior Mason, Andrew Morro, Miranda Morro, Savannah Morro and Christina Shea. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and a beloved [auth] uncle, as well as five great-grandchildren.

Lou worked hard his entire life, both as a farmer and a truck driver. He had many loves in his life. He loved driving a truck, and logged more than five million miles in his career.

He also loved being with his friends on Friday nights at The Variety. He loved playing golf, and he loved NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt. He loved both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos (when they were winning).

He loved John Wayne movies, Louis L ‘Amour novels and old country music. He loved to cook out, but his favorite meal was breakfast, which he loved more than anyone ever has or ever will.

But the thing Lou loved most was his family. He always made sure his family came first, and he was happiest when he had his family around him. Lou always made sure his family members knew he loved them.

Lou never met a stranger, making friends wherever he went. He was the first to come when you needed help, and he never expected anything in return. Lou lived a life of kindness and generosity that had no limit.

Lou was a great story teller, and his stories stayed with you for a lifetime. Even the stories that were a little tall were told so well that you found yourself hoping they were true.

Lou was a lot of things to a lot of people: Daddy, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He left a lasting mark on all who met him, and losing him will leave a mark on those he left behind. We take comfort in knowing Lou has joined his father and his loved ones in heaven, and in our memories he was a remarkable man.

Visitation will take place on Monday, January 30, 2017 at Ballard Funeral Home from 12:00 to 6 p.m. with Rosary following at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 followed by graveside services at South Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Matthew Morro, Steve Sorensen, Tim Mason, Andrew Morro, Cory Loy, Joshua Mason and Junior Mason. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Duncan, Horacio Hernandez, Richard Shea, George Castillo, Woody Crawford Sr., Dale Eakin, Samuel Morro, Gabriel Morro and Walter Trent.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Antonio “Indio” Gonzales-Ramirez Upcoming meetings »