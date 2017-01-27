Username: 1

Big shoes to fill indeed

Welcome, attorney Robert McCrea, to a seat on the city’s Commission on Aging. At a meeting earlier this week, he was selected to replace Tom Dunlap as the commission’s vice president.

Dunlap, who died Dec. 26 at his Roswell home, was a great advocate for senior citizens in the realm of the law and health-care services. McCrea is walking in some mighty big footsteps as he takes a seat at this important commission, and we wish him success.

Another shot at ethics

As we’ve come to expect, there’s another bill being advanced in Santa Fe to reform the ethical standards imposed upon elected officials. This bill would create an ethics commission with the power to investigate complaints against public officials, candidates, lobbyists and [auth] contractors — something we desperately need.

This year, some lawmakers are saying the time is right and they might just get some ethics legislation through, thanks to recent scandals in some of the state’s highest offices. We hope they’re right; it’s the kind of legislation both sides of the aisle should be able to embrace. Here’s hoping for success this session.

Interestingly, we noticed a report on a University of New Mexico poll that found 72 percent of 1,505 adults surveyed favored the implementation of an independent ethics commission. It left us wondering who the other 28 percent were, and decided it must be the lawmakers themselves, and their staffs. Of course, that’s not true, but it generated a good newsroom laugh around here.

Startup for something new

The Roswell Museum and Art Center has received a $13,000 grant to launch something new in Roswell — a science and arts festival. Caroline Brooks, executive director of the museum, filled board members in on the award from the Science Festival Alliance and the Arthur P. Sloan Foundation at their meeting Monday.

What a great idea, so in keeping with a pair of strengths Roswell has. Science and arts are right up our alley. Coupled with plans to upgrade our planetarium, the possibilities for a whole new and exciting festival is off and running.

Sexist Facebook post

To the Carlsbad City Council member who posted that women have the “right to cook, clean and get slapped” in response to the women’s marches last weekend around the world: Not funny. He said he was only joking and it was taken out of context, but he should’ve known better anyway.

Now he has reportedly lost his job as a result of such careless and insensitive remarks, not to mention the millions of people mad at him since his actions went national. Good grief, people, put your brain in gear before posting to Facebook.

And we quote

“Welcome to your first day, we will not go away!”

— One of the chants that marches shouted at the women’s march on Washington D.C. a day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president. More than a million people joined marches around the world, with an estimated 500,000 marching in D.C. alone.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Remembering the beginnings in college Learning to fish in the Kingdom of God »