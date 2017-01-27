Username: 1

New beginnings.

As an English teacher I know that is an incomplete sentence that lacks a subject and a verb. We can see the intent, but who is it really that is doing the action?

As I began to write this column, I thought of the new semester that students from Roswell and the surrounding communities were beginning, and it made me recall the years I spent teaching at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus.

Normally, my courses were English Composition and Research, but I initially began by teaching Student Success, or more commonly known as University Studies 101. This course was designed to help students as they began their university courses and degree plans.

This class is mandatory for all incoming freshmen and was designed to cover the areas new students need to understand and work on as they make their way across the treacherous path of college-level courses and the life of a university student. There is an insane amount of freedom that comes with life at the collegiate level and, unfortunately, some students are not ready for that much unsupervised and “rule free” time. University Studies focused on the areas of time management, study habits, methods of learning, and the dangerous areas of drugs, [auth] alcohol and sex.

At one point, an essay was a critical part of the course. In my class, students would write a personal essay from their own experiences. Many times, students would write about their own reasons for being in college, whether that was as a first-timer straight out of high school, or the non-traditional student returning after an indeterminate time away. The reasons varied but in the end I learned more about my students’ motivation, which helped me when trying to get them to engage in the class and the discussions that followed.

I found over the years my students often had similar reasons for being in college. For many, it was the next stop after High School and the next stage in their evolution as a student in pursuit of their chosen fields. For some it was family, and by this I mean some might have finally gotten to a point where the children were finally old enough for them to be alone for a few hours while they took classes. For others it was so they could provide a better life for themselves, and to act as a positive role model in the process. Either way, each of my students had a personal reason for being in my class that semester.

For several years, I took on the position of faculty representative for the Honor Society and had the pleasure of working with students who maintained a high GPA and had a minimum of 12 credit hours completed. It was a rewarding time, as ENMU-R offers an incredible scholarship that is used when transferring to a four-year university in New Mexico that pays full tuition until they graduate — if they maintain the higher standards for grades.

It was my pleasure to help select two students each year to receive this scholarship, and then accompany the recipients to Santa Fe, where they were presented to the Legislature in a special ceremony. Normally family and friends were on hand to see these young students receive such a high award and valuable scholarship, and I was always filled with a personal pride at being part of the process.

During my years at the university, it was my pleasure to see people come and go as I tried my best to offer them the help they wanted and asked for. Of course, there were those students who, for one reason or another, chose to attend without ever being present in the process of student success. Instead, maybe they were there at the insistence of parents, or to accompany their friends who had made the decision to attend college. Either way, their lack of purpose always seemed to translate into failure and soon they were no longer part of the student body I would see on a daily basis.

I spoke of new beginnings early on. Being in college is a step forward in the right direction, regardless of age, finances or ability. If you want to learn a skill, trade, or become an academic like me, you should never believe there is anything that will hold you back. At age 50, I decided I wanted a new beginning and so for the next 6 years I dedicated my time to achieving a new life.

If you are contemplating a different future, I urge you to start the process and see what you need to do to pursue your dreams. I am certain you will find college life and all the learning found there soon becomes your own new beginning!

———

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

