Now when Jesus heard that John had been arrested, he withdrew to Galilee. He left Nazareth and made his home in Capernaum by the sea, in the territory of Zebulun and Naphtali, so that what had been spoken through the prophet Isaiah might be fulfilled: “Land of Zebulun, land of Naphtali, on the road by the sea, across the Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles — the people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, and for those who sat in the region and shadow of death, light has dawned.”

From that time, Jesus began to proclaim, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” As he walked by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon, who is called Peter, and Andrew, his brother, casting a net into the sea — for they were fishermen. And he said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fish for people.” Immediately they left their nets and followed him. As he went from there, he saw two other brothers, James, son of Zebedee and his brother, John, in the boat with their father Zebedee, mending their nets, and he called them. Immediately they left the boat and their father, and followed him. Jesus went throughout Galilee, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and curing every disease and every sickness among the people. — Matthew 4:12-23

How does Jesus begin [auth] assembling his group of followers? By inviting them to go fishing.

John the Baptizer’s ministry had abruptly come to an end. He had been arrested; we know how that will end. The empire strikes and John loses his head. Literally. At this point, though, John is in prison, and Jesus’ ministry begins.

Jesus moves to “Galilee of the Gentiles,” an area under imperial Roman control. Matthew’s gospel was written about 10 or 15 years after the Romans had destroyed Jerusalem and control had been freshly asserted throughout the region, including Galilee. Matthew cites Isaiah to describe Roman rule as darkness and death, and points to Jesus as the light that shines in the darkness of Rome’s imperial domination. Matthew shows us the ways in which Jesus shines God’s great light into a world of darkness.

First, Jesus declares God’s Kingdom and calls people to experience it. He calls people to repentance, that is, turning around, turning back to God’s ways. To turn toward the light of God’s reign means turning away from the empire’s darkness.

If the Romans demanded kowtowing and treating the occupiers as if they had authority to rule, repenting and turning from the darkness to the light entails moving from despondency to hope, from blindly obeying to creatively disrupting, from standing by to standing up.

God was active and intervening in a world out of touch with God’s purposes. God’s empire, God’s Kingdom, is already established in the heavens. In Jesus’ life and ministry, the kingdom is now being established on earth.

Second, Jesus calls his followers. The first are two sets of brothers, all of them fishermen. Fishing was part of the imperial economy. Rome claimed the land, the waters, and all their production. Jesus disrupts these men’s lives, calls them to a different loyalty and way of life, creates a new community and gives them a new mission: fishing for people. This is God’s Kingdom at work, light shining in the darkness of Roman-ruled Galilee.

As Jesus’ ministry continues to unfold, others will be called and will follow. Both men and women become followers, working for the kingdom of light and learning to fish for people.

Jesus calls people to repentance, calls individuals to follow and join in growing the movement. Jesus preaches and teaches, sharing the good news of light shining in the darkness. And third, Jesus heals, curing every disease and every sickness among the people.

Have you ever wondered why there are so many sick people in the Gospel accounts? It’s a good question. The answer again has a lot to do with the Roman Empire. The overwhelming number of people under Roman rule — as many as 90 percent — were impoverished to varying degrees. Then, as now, poverty meant inadequate food, unsafe water, limited hygiene and crowded living conditions. Add in the fact that most people earned their livelihoods doing heavy physical labor, and it was a recipe for disease to run rampant.

Jesus’ healing acts repair damage done by the empire, and enact God’s Kingdom by restoring people’s lives. The healings anticipate the completion of God’s work of recreating a world of abundance and wholeness.

Jesus’ call to repentance and to become fishers of people is a call to join in the healing and restorative work of God’s Kingdom. We are called to abandon the nets used to further the world’s business-as-usual that spreads darkness, and instead follow Jesus, who is the healing and reconciling light.

We are called to be united in the same mind and same purpose, that of following Jesus, of being Christ in the world, of turning to God’s desire for healing and wholeness, to upend our divisions and return to the cross where we are all equal and all beloved. To bring Christ’s light to the world’s darkness.

We are called to unity so together we can tend the nets of God’s Kingdom, that all may be caught in the love and grace of God.

