Homes for Heroes hosts get-together
First responders and members of the Chaves County community meet Friday morning at Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen on North Main Street for coffee, hosted by Homes for [auth] Heroes. The event allows first responders and community members to meet. Homes for Heroes Chief Executive Officer Bob Power is planning to coordinate these early morning coffees every other month. For more information about future events, call 575-420-6394. Pictured, from left: Margot Marley, Liz Taylor, communications coordinator for the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, Roswell Police Officer Michael Fry, RPD Training Officer Ryan Posey, and Jason Bethany of Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)
