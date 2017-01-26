Username: 1

The New Mexico Department of Health has initiated an effort to construct a pedestrian/biking trail between Spring River Park & Zoo and Bitter Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, initially met with both hope and caution by Roswell’s elected leaders.

The route would be partially located within Roswell’s municipal boundaries and would need to cross onto the north side of Berrendo Creek, which might require a series of easements across private properties.

The city’s most senior city councilor cautioned proponents of the trail to minimize the route’s impact on private property owners.

“Stay away from the landowners if you can,” City Councilor Steve Henderson said at Wednesday’s General Services Committee meeting. “I tell you that upfront.”

Jimmy Masters of the New Mexico Department of Health briefed the City Council’s General Services Committee on the proposal Wednesday, following a presentation by Masters to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission Monday night.

Masters said the trail concept [auth] was borne from the DOH’s efforts to reduce obesity and diabetes. He said it’s rare to have a wildlife refuge center so close to a city, about 9 miles by road from the zoo.

“This is a long way out, however, I’ve seen longer trail systems,” Masters said.

Masters said federal funding, the federal land access program, is available to support projects that connect communities with federal lands. Additionally, the trail could be complemented by environmental education, he said.

“The concept came up, ‘Well, why don’t we look at Bitter Lake?” Masters said. “It’s very rare to have a wildlife rufuge system this close to a community.”

Masters said the walking trail could tie in with trails at Bitter Lakes, utilizing Bureau of Land Management property between the wildlife refuge and the city.

The DOH’s proposed route would begin at the Spring River Park & Zoo, extending along East College Boulevard, crossing Red Bridge Road and proceeding northeast on BLM property to the south end of Bitter Lakes, where’s there’s an existing trail system. A portion of the route could lie along Berrendo Creek.

Masters said he would like the local governmental entities involved, the city and Chaves County, to pursue a feasibility study. He said potentially affected property owners also need to be brought into the discussions and decision-making process.

“Everything that’s going on right now is still conceptual,” Masters said.

The city’s planning manager, Bill Morris, told the General Services Committee the project is in its infancy.

“I think we’re just at the initial stages,” Morris said. “There are questions about easements, there are questions about route. We only have so much property that we can provide in terms of access. And the big issue is the trail has to get on the north side of Berrendo at some point to be able to continue on.”

Henderson and other city councilors expressed initial support for the concept.

“Well, I think this is pretty cool,” said City Councilor Tabitha Denny.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Henderson said. “I think that it’s not as easy as it looks. I’ve been involved in the Spring River corridor acquisitions in the past. You really need to avoid private ownership if you can get on a roadway or get on an easement along a railroad or something like that.

“It’s going to be difficult for you to get along the river with that private ownership. It would be my suggestion that you look what your options are before you stir the water too much with private ownerships.”

City Councilor Art Sandoval said city staff should get together and work out the details of proceeding.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

