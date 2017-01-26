Username: 1

Two thousand and sixteen was a busy, yet exciting, year of expansion for Black Betty BBQ with the purchase of several buildings that house The Hi-Q Venue and the future Black Betty BBQ restaurant. The Hi-Q Venue is now one of Roswell’s premier event spaces accommodating any event need. This industrially themed, newly renovated property is located on the corner of Virginia and East Second Street.

After launching Roswell’s newest event space filled will rustic glamor, character and originality, The Hi-Q Venue has had the best support from the community in the past 6 months of being open by hosting over sixty events. “A GIANT thank you for appreciating and supporting this vision,” expressed Hobbs. “It’s been fun to see this place come alive in different ways giving a [auth] unique personality to each event.”

The Hi-Q Venue’s grand opening was such a huge success with over 1,500 people in attendance throughout the night, experiencing some of what this beautiful, unrefined atmosphere has to offer. Since then, The Hi-Q Venue has added new features that you will want to see for yourself including locally made chandeliers, a variety of aged wooden chairs, a one-of-a-kind fire pit and decorations that add character to the environment. “We are working to bring the very best experience an event center can deliver to Roswell. Not only making the venue as unique as possible, but also creating some all-inclusive packages over the next few months to provide ease for our clients in the event planning and hosting process,” shared Hobbs.

When renting the Hi-Q Venue, you will have access to the main hall and patio exclusively for your invited guests. This skillful staff takes the stress out of party planning by preparing the space with a preferred table layout perfect for your event. The Hi-Q Venue accommodates up to 300-seated guests with square and round tables set with cloth linens, colors optional and wooden chairs full of character. Not only do they provide flavorful catering from Black Betty BBQ and the Cowboy Café, they also offer premier services that include a private chef, DJ, photographer and in-house decorating to make this a one-stop shop for all party needs, with excellent customer service. “The goal in mind with all of these features is to create a hassle free, timeless space that the community can enjoy for the distinguishing events in their lives or business,” articulated manager, Tawnie Honey.

In addition to servicing special events such as weddings, wedding receptions, quinceañeras, birthdays and anniversary parties, they also have special package deals available throughout the weekdays for business luncheons, club meetings and specialty training seminars. Any reason to gather, the Hi-Q Venue is there to meet your needs.

“Our 2017 calendar is already filling up quickly, so if you’re planning an event or just considering hosting one of any size in the coming year, please give us a call and we will be happy to serve you,” expressed Honey.

To learn more or reserve a spot in The Hi-Q Venue’s 2017 calendar, call 575.625.8761 or visit www.thehiqvenue.com

