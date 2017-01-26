Username: 1

New Mexico State Police announced Thursday that they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance and drivers’ license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of February.

“We are bringing [auth] awareness to this in an effort to reduce alcohol related fatalities, through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving,” NMSP said in a news release. “People are choosing not to drink and drive. This is the biggest step in keeping impaired drivers from crashing into our friends and families.”

The purpose of the initiative, according to the news release, is to ENDWI in New Mexico.

“Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision,” the news release said.

