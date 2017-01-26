Username: 1

Why do good people suffer and die was one of my father’s last questions, knowing that he wouldn’t accept any of the church’s answers. I asked him why Jesus suffered and died. He said he didn’t know. How you answer the question, I asked, will reveal the values you are challenged to live by.

It is not my role to tell anybody what their values should be. Paul and Jesus both denied their followers the right to judge others, Paul says himself.

I suggest people who call themselves Christians compare the lives of Jesus and our new president. Everybody is faced with the necessity to make a choice even if it is not to [auth] decide.

The death of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds reveal the gift God seeks to give his creatures’ unconditional acceptance. Almost every church I know has conditions for exclusion in the form of a creed or statement of faith and practice. I believe that Carrie was suffering a bipolar attack when she didn’t talk to her mother for years. Debbie let the communication open.

“Perfect love casts out fear.” I John 4:18. If a person loves, he/she knows God; if a person doesn’t love, he doesn’t know God, nothing being said about Jesus. You don’t have to be a Christian to love unconditionally. I have seen Reform Jews perform loving acts to or on behalf of the mentally ill.

Carrie Fisher never wanted to be a celebrity, yet as a daughter of a famous couple, she was famous on the day she was born. That may have been central to her becoming bipolar. She may have felt she had no choice due to the pressure to be different from what she was naturally.

We seem to think we can improve on nature or creation, yet there is always pushback, which mental illness may be.

The recent shooting at a Florida airport indicates a nationwide problem of neglecting the mentally ill. The shooter had gone to the FBI for help. He related symptoms, which may have developed in combat. It seems that the FBI missed the delusions and hallucinations which should be evident in a standard psychiatric evaluation.

We need knowledgeable people of influence in crucial places. Everybody needs to deal with problems of living which should guide them in learning about behavior and which can guide in getting professional help. We need to make sure they can get it, being readily available. The VA health care system was probably available to him.

We would do well to invest our money and effort in developing treatment for the mentally ill rather than gun control, which doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Stanley McConnell

Roswell

