The [auth] arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Steven Kemp, 30, of the 2600 block of North Kentucky Avenue, was arrested during a traffic stop at Garden Avenue and Hendricks Street at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday for a probation violation in Maricopa County Arizona. According to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court Wednesday, Kemp is charged in Maricopa County with fraud, which is a felony.

Arrests and arrest citations

Angel J. Ruiz, 23, of the 700 block of Spencer Avenue, was arrested Wednesday at 12:14 a.m. in the 100 block of East Fifth Street, and charged with possession of marijuana. In addition to marijuana, police allege he was also in possession of a red plastic marijuana smoking pipe, and a clear glass marijuana container.

Raymond R. Velazco, 25, of the 2500 block of South Baylor Drive, was arrested Wednesday at 11:23 p.m. in the 300 block of West Country Club Road and charged with possession of marijuana. An investigation alleges he was also in possession of marijuana cigarette pieces.

Indra Michelle Hernandez, 18, of the 300 block of South Union Avenue, was arrested Tuesday at 1:24 a.m. in the 600 block of West Hobbs Street and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges she was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on the 300 block of West Hobbs. During the traffic stop, officers allege she was in possession of marijuana roaches.

Israel James Montoya Jr., 26, of the 800 block of East Third Street, was arrested Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street at 7:15 p.m. and charged with failure to pay fines.

Thomas J. Jenkins, 39, of the 1100 block of South Washington Avenue, was arrested Tuesday at 10:04 p.m. in the 600 block of East Hendricks Street and charged with the unlawful use of a license.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of South Richardson Avenue Wednesday at 6:26 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed tools were stolen from a pickup truck.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Avenida Del Sombre Tuesday at 2:43 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed the gear shift knob, a rearview mirror, and two phone chargers were stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of LeAnn Drive Tuesday at 5:48 p.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed miscellaneous fine jewelry was stolen from an individual.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West McGaffey Street Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed that several power and internet wires were damaged.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of East Earl Cummings Loop Tuesday at 12:28 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed an air conditioner was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of East Earl Cummings Loop Tuesday at 9:51 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed parts from a heat pump were damaged.

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Summit Street Wednesday at 8 a.m. in reference to the theft of a vehicle. An investigation revealed a white SUV was stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Second Street Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in reference to the theft of a vehicle. An investigation revealed a red SUV was stolen.

