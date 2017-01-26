Username: 1

Three steps to make your school board great again.

1. Don’t vote for candidates who were former school administrators, for they are the problem. Edu-crats advance by the suppression of teacher innovation, and they despise boat rockers. With the exception of a “boots on the ground” former [auth] teacher, the children are not well served when a board member is a past school employee. This is cronyism. How does one reform his own legacy?

2. Elect board members who will be bold leaders ready, willing and able to object to edicts from the state capital or Washington. The Board of Chaves County Commissioners provides an excellent example in their lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management. BLM is attempting regulatory over-reach, again. Far too often school board members consider themselves subservient to the superintendent, when in fact, they are his masters.

3. School board elections must be held during regular election cycles. Currently, school board and bond issues are stand-alone elections. The powers that be favor this situation as voter turnout is low, and the status quo maintained.

Jerry Heck

Roswell

