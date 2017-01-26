Username: 1

Luther Kenneth Shahan, 88, passed away on January 22, 2017 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on February 19, 1928 in Eastland County, Texas. Survivors include his wife, Nadine Shahan, his son, Kerry Shahan and wife Kathy Shahan, daughter Dana Briggs and husband [auth] Scott Briggs, grandchildren: Kelby, Kody, Kindy, Kendra, Tara, and Shaylan, great-grandchildren: Kaytlynn, Jason, Dusty, Tripp, Leah, Kurtis, Griffin, and Finley. His parents Nannie and G.W. Shahan preceded him in death as well as brother L.J. Shahan, sister Darlene Coffman, two sons Kenny Shahan and Kevin Shahan. In honor of Kenneth’s request, there will not be a funeral service, but the family will gather at graveside at South Park Cemetery in Roswell NM for burial. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to: Berean Children’s Home, Inc., P.O. Box 1009, Brookhaven, MS 39602-1009. The Shahan family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O’Dell Funeral Home in Alamogordo, NM to direct the services. To sign the online registry book, please visit hamiltonodell.com.

