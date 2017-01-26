Username: 1

NMMI’s Abigail Valadez shoots under the basket as Hagerman’s Ariel Tavango defends during the Lady Colts’ 39-30 win over the visiting Lady Bobcats Thursday night. (Laura Brown Pho[auth] to)

The Lady Colt basketball team broke the .500 barrier for the first time since the beginning of the season after notching a 39-30 home win over Hagerman’s junior varsity squad Thursday.

The opening basket of the game went to the Bobcats, but NMMI went on an 8-0 run then held Hagerman to just three more points in the period to make it 12-5 after one.

The Lady Colts went up by 10 to start the second stanza after a three-point play by Abigail Valadez, who hit a short jumper underneath the hoop, was fouled and made the subsequent free throw, giving the Institute the largest lead of the night. NMMI maintained a seven-point lead at the half, 19-12.

But in the third, the Bobcat offense came alive. Hagerman’s Vamilla Ortiz had five of her nine points in the period, including a trey near the 4-minute mark which cut the NMMI lead to three.

Hagerman went on to outscore the Institute 12-8 in the third, making it 27-24 heading into the final quarter.

Staggered scoring by several Lady Colts helped win the fourth 12-6. Eight of those points came from a pair of players; four from the foul line by Sierra Walker and four more on a pair of buckets by Rilan Maloney.

Valadez led NMMI with 12 points to go along with her 20 rebounds in the game, 12 on offense and eight on defense.

With the win, NMMI improves to 7-6 on the season with just three more games left to play.

“We want to finish strong,” said head coach Marisha Olesinski. “We came out strong tonight, but sometimes when you start so well, you lose concentration, start thinking it’s going to be easy. We didn’t shoot well tonight, even though our practices are designed around shooting. So there’s always room for improvement, and again, we just have to finish strong.”

Doug Walp Sports Editor

