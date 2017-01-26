Username: 1

A rosary is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 27, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for Jonathan Anthony Lopez of Artesia, New Mexico. Mass will follow at 2 p.m.

Jonathan, 22, died on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Artesia.

Fr. Martin Cornejo will officiate at the services with burial at Woodbine Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Fabian Lopez, Damian Lopez, Gino Lopez, Jason Lopez, [auth] Elias Soto, Jacob Lopez, Armin Florez, and Eloy Aguirre. Honorary pallbearers will be the Wilbanks Crew, Fabian “Mexico” Catano, Jonathon Berdoza, Gary Lopez and Jerame Lopez.

Jonathan was born on July 19, 1994 in Roswell, NM; the son of Conrado Alvarado and Beatrice G. Lopez.

Jonathan was a lifelong resident of Artesia and graduated from Artesia High School in 2013. He played Bulldog football all three years of high school. He was a swamper for Wilbanks’ Petroleum and enjoyed restoring late model cars.

He was preceded in death by his mother, brother Albert C. Lopez, grandparents Florencio and Seferina Lopez, and an uncle, Ricardo Lopez.

Survivors include his father Conrado Alvarado; aunts and uncles Hans Goller and wife Ilsa, Florencia Lopez, Arturo Lopez, Viola McHaney and husband Ricardo, Robert Lopez and wife Maribel, Senaida Lopez Hutson and husband Johnny and Albert Lopez and wife Donna; a sister Daniella Lopez and husband Antonio Hildago; nephews Fabian Lopez and Damian Lopez; nieces Cheyenne Lopez, Daisy Hildago and Lilly Hidalgo; great-nephew Mason Lopez.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Terpening & Son Mortuary. Please remember Mr. Lopez online at artesiafunerals.com.

