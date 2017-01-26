Username: 1

The Jewish Federation of New Mexico, a non-profit organization that serves the needs of New Mexico’s Jewish community through leadership, philanthropy, education and social action, is assisting Sephardic Jews and their non-Jewish descendants around the world in their acquisition of Spanish citizenship.

Sephardic Jews are descendants of the Jewish community who lived in Spain and were persecuted before and during the Spanish Inquisition, which lasted between 1478 and 1834. This certification program is a part of a new Spanish law promulgated on Oct. 1, 2015, to confer Spanish nationality to descendants of the estimated 300,000 Jews who were expelled from Spain in 1492. The Jewish Federation of New Mexico is the only organization in the United States that certifies non-Jews for Sephardic citizenship.

“Many families have ancient ties to those who fled religious persecution in Spain 500 years ago,” said [auth] Sara Koplik, director of community outreach for the Jewish Federation of New Mexico.

“However, proving such a connection can be difficult, as Jews fleeing religious persecution took great pains to hide their origins. Still, genealogical records can be quite extensive and many are able to provide evidence of their heritage that reach back across the centuries. The Jewish Federation of New Mexico is dedicated to assisting individuals as they apply for Spanish citizenship. We view this process as a tangible way that the Spanish nation is acknowledging and seeking to repair its long history of anti-Semitism.”

The Jewish Federation of New Mexico provides certification of Spanish Jewish origin as one of the steps necessary to acquire citizenship in Spain. To receive a certificate, individuals must provide a letter of justification that outlines proof of Sephardic decent. Non-Jewish individuals need to provide a genealogical connection to a Spanish Jewish ancestor, while Jewish individuals only need to prove Sephardic heritage.

If the application is accepted, the Federation will provide a notarized certificate in English and Spanish including an apostille from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office. The certificate will verify Sephardic heritage as well as provide one of the two necessary requirements of proof for the applicants’ special connection to Spain.

The Spanish law is only valid for three years, between Oct. 1, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2018. It allows descendants of the Sephardic community to be granted European Union passports which provide the opportunity to live, work, and travel throughout the European Union as Spanish citizens. Once the certification of Sephardic heritage is obtained from the Jewish Federation of New Mexico, applicants must pass an intermediate Spanish language exam (DELE A-2) and a Spanish civics and culture exam (CCSE) at an Instituto Cervantes, located in Albuquerque and major cities throughout the world.

They will also need to pass an FBI and state-level criminal background check; show two special links to Spain which can include a degree in Spanish culture, donations to a Sephardic synagogue, or business with Spain; and travel to Spain to obtain a Spanish nationality identity card. Applicants are not required to renounce other nationalities.

The Jewish Federation of New Mexico will be accepting applications until the Spanish law expires on Oct. 1, 2018. Those who wish to apply for a Sephardic heritage certificate can apply online at sephardiccertificate.org.

For more information about the Jewish Federation of New Mexico and the Sephardic heritage program, visit jewishnewmexico.org, or contact the Federation at 505-821-3214.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« State police to conduct checkpoints in February Economic development agency receives $40,000 grant »