A local businesswoman has expressed initial interest in buying the city-owned Fisk Building, originally constructed as a bank building in 1902. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Amanda Mason said in an email to the city that she and her husband, Joe, want to open a southern-style ice cream and sweets shop and might be interested in the historic downtown building.

“Whether we lease or whether we buy, we are going to open an ice cream shop,” Mason said. “That would be a good location for it.”

A specialist in short sales who works for a Michigan law firm, Mason said she wants a downtown location so that the store, which is expected to offer homemade ice creams, cobblers and pies, can capture the foot traffic that occurs during downtown events and festivals.

Originally, she said, she was interested only in leasing space in some building, but then someone suggested [auth] considering the 114-year-old Fisk Building at the southeast corner of Fourth and North Main streets.

Mason said she has toured the building and thinks the ground floor might be suitable for Sippy and Opal’s Ice Cream and Sweet Treats, but she emphasized that she has merely expressed an interest at this point.

According to documents obtained by a public information request from the city, the two-floor Fisk Building contains about 7,474 square feet of office space and is zoned C-3, central commercial district, which enables the space to be used for offices, retail space, wholesale operations and general and professional service businesses.

Tenants now include the Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Chaves County DWI program. Mason said that, should she purchase the building, she would want tenants to stay.

Originally built in 1902 and 1903 as a bank building, it became a lounge and bar after the bank closed and later was purchased by the county for $187,504. In 1961, the building underwent significant upgrades or renovations, the last to occur, according to a July 2015 professional appraisal report. Chaves County donated the property to the city in 2013.

In May 2015, according to city documents, the city considered exchanging ownership of the office building for the acquisition of land at the northwest corner of Brasher Road and Southeast Main Street, but that deal did not go through.

“I wasn’t interested,” said Duane Green, who claims the Fisk Building presents significant safety issues for tenants.

While not specifically mentioning safety issues at a Jan. 23 meeting of the Infrastructure Committee, city staff did say that they think the building has an overall “negative appraisal.” They explained that they think the cost of needed improvements to the building exceeds the value of the building. The 2015 appraisal placed the value between $207,000 and $2385,000, depending on what criteria is used.

A March 2015 email from City of Roswell Project Manager Kevin Dillon to other city staff members does indicate some structural problems with the Fisk Building that he thought, at that time, represented an “extreme liability risk” to the city.

Calls to Dillon were not returned by press time, and it is not clear if that problem was remedied.

The 2015 appraisal stated that the 1961 improvements would last 10 to 15 years and that the building could be expected to survive another 30 to 40 years. It said that the value of the building should be discounted by $50,000 for the needed repairs Dillon had identified.

Mason said she is aware that purchasing the building would entail a great deal of work. She said that she has not yet reached a point in considering the possible transaction to give a purchase price or make any other definitive decisions.

