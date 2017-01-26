Username: 1

In this recent photo, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Anderson, Medal of Honor from Girl Scouts, poses in Murfreesboro, Tenn. It’s not every day that [auth] the average person gets a chance to save a life. But 11-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzie” Anderson, recently received the highly esteemed Girl Scout Medal of Honor for saving her sister from choking last spring. (Nancy De Gennaro/The Daily News Journal via AP)

Who doesn’t look forward to Girl Scout Cookie sales? For a century now, those popular treats have been finding their way into people’s homes, desks, purses and pantries. They’ve been hidden in linen closets, bedside tables, the grandkids’ toy box, file cabinets and car trunks just so someone could get to them before the rest of the family ate them all.

The Girl Scout Cookie is, beyond doubt, an icon of the American culture. We celebrate innovative girls who rack up phenomenal sales with entrepreneurial spirit, like the girl who set up a table outside a medical marijuana dispensary in Denver and sold over 100 boxes in an hour.

Girl Scout Cookie sales help Girl Scouts earn money for fun, educational activities and community projects. The sales process also teaches them to be independent, self-reliant and proactive in life. These are character traits that will stay with them for life. According to girlscouts.org, “57 percent of Girl Scout alumnae in business say the program was key in the development of their skills today.”

Giving back to the community is a fundamental part of the Girl Scouts organization. The girls often use their cookie revenue to purchase things for others in need. Donations from Girl Scouts to a cancer center, or any number of local charities that serve the needy are common.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn how they can change the world. One initiative they took began in 2001. They have a program that delivers Girl Scout Cookies to United States military personnel all over the world. Cookie earnings are sometimes gathered to create care packages for disaster victims.

The adults work hard to help the girls build confidence. By spending time with the girls organizing sales, and ensuring the logistics are taken care of, they teach the girls many of the basics of how to run a business.

The girls enjoy the friendships they develop throughout the process, they learn the joy of setting and achieving goals and they learn how to comfortably discuss their projects with new people. The Girl Scout Cookie program is an essential part of growing up for these girls.

The list of Girl Scouts who grew up to become household names is long and includes Michelle Obama, Carrie Fisher, Lucille Ball and Lynda Carter. Girl Scouts is arguably one of the foundations of strong womanhood.

The Girl Scout Cookie program started a century ago in Muskogee, Oklahoma. A troop of girls called Mistletoe Troop got the idea to sell cookies they had made to fund various projects. Those first batches of cookies were the beginning of Girl Scout gold.

Word of mouth spread and other troops followed suit. In 1922, The American Girl magazine published a sugar cookie recipe along with a business plan. That bit of organizational genius gave the Girl Scout Cookie Program an early boost. The official name Girl Scout Cookies was first used in Philadelphia in 1933.

The Girl Scouts had allies in those early days, and those allegiances made a big difference. Babe Ruth promoted the “Million Cookie Drive” at the 1924 World Series. Former President Herbert Hoover’s wife, Lou Henry Hoover, a former Girl Scout herself, touted the cookies as a way to deal with the effects of the Great Depression in 1933. Today, over 50 million United States households buy Girl Scout Cookies every year.

Commercial bakers were contracted in the late 1930s to keep up with demand. In 1937, that demand set a record with 125 local Girl Scout councils holding cookie drives.

World War II made for unique challenges for Girl Scouts, but they were as innovative and enterprising as ever. Supplies of eggs, milk, sugar and chocolate were harder to come by as the war lingered on. So in 1944, the girls adapted and sold calendars and war bonds.

The year of 1951 saw the addition of shopping mall booths to their business model, and in 1959, the Thin Mint was added to their collection. The Thin Mint is still the most popular cookie Girl Scouts sell.

The mid-20th century being a time of divisiveness and tension, Girl Scouts took the high road and remained as inclusive as it always had been. In 1952, Ebony magazine acknowledged the steady progress Girl Scouts were making to surmount racial barriers all over the country.

Girl Scouts’ website states “Every girl, regardless of race, color or creed, was given the opportunity to sell cookies. Cookie selling enabled teamwork, collaboration and integration among girls and troops of diverse backgrounds as they worked together toward common goals.”

The ‘60s brought an increased focus on nature and the outdoors. Camping, field trips and day camps were all funded by cookie sales. The first Earth Day in 1970 was celebrated by Girl Scouts in both environmental action programs and in the new cookie packaging and redesigned boxes that featured outdoor activities.

In 1969, more than 100 Girl Scouts were special guests of NASA at the launch of Apollo 12 at Cape Kennedy (Cape Canaveral), Florida. They paid for that trip with cookie sales.

A Girl Scout Troop from Maryland microfinanced a trip to the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

In 2015, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas featured the debut of Digital Cookie. Girl Scouts have been dedicated to keeping up with technology as the girls grow into empowered women in all professions. Their booth was among the first youth-serving organizations to run a booth at CES, and likely the first to have youth running the booth.

In 2016, Girl Scouts were showcasing their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) chops while meeting with female professionals and innovators in these fields. These girls are the future of STEM. Again, these advances were made possible by virtue of Girl Scout Cookie sales. Over 1 million girls sold hundreds of millions of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to make all of these things possible as they pursue their mission to make the world a better place.

You can find these delicious icons being sold in front of stores all across Roswell. Don’t be surprised if there is a knock on your door one evening, or if a polite young lady comes into your workplace bearing these traditional goodies for you to make your own.

You can help the next generation of girls develop into tomorrow’s strong women leading the way to greater developments in the sciences, arts, business, politics and in every-day life. Don’t think of it as blowing your diet. Think of it as supporting the future.

Girl Scouts information courtesy of girlscouts.org. Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

