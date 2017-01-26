Username: 1

As you know, the school board election takes place Feb. 7. I have talked to quite a few people who live outside the city limits. Some do not know that they are eligible to vote in school board elections.

Districts and boundaries for city elections and school board elections are entirely different. Districts 1, 3, and 4 reach out way past city limits. If [auth] your residence is within the boundaries of any of these districts, you are eligible to vote. I might add that of the five districts, only District 4 is not up for election.

Please take the time to make sure you know which district you are in and then learn all you can about the candidates in your district. Encourage your friends and neighbors to vote. I have heard many candidates say, “We need to get parents involved …” I agree 100 percent. However, the first step in parental involvement is for parents and grandparents as well as all others to get out and vote! If they care enough to vote, perhaps they would take the next step in getting involved!

The polling places are as follows: Boys & Girls Club, Waymaker Church building, Roswell Mall, the Convention Center, ENMU-R, and the Clerk’s office on South Main. Early voting can be done at the clerk’s office until Feb. 3. After that, votes can be cast at any of the above locations and the actual day to cast your vote is Feb. 7.

Larry D. Griffin

Roswell

