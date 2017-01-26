Username: 1

Many people commemorated the $40,000 grant recently given to the Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District / Council of Governments by Emera Inc., which purchased New Mexico Gas Co. in summer 2016. The funds will support local governmental entities in economic development planning. Shown here, from left, are Tommy Trujillo with the New Mexico Gas Co.; Hubert Quintana, SNMEDD board member; state Rep. David Gallegos (R-Eunice); state Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell (R-Roswell); Dora Batista, SNMEDD executive director; Lloud Hatch of New Mexico Gas; Lisa Trujillo of New Mexico Gas; La [auth] Vanda Jones of New Mexico Gas; Heather Surratt of New Mexico Gas; Steve Henderson, SNMEDD board member and Roswell city councilor. (Submitted Photo)

The Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District / Council of Governments has received a $40,000 grant from Emera Inc., which purchased New Mexico Gas Co. in summer 2016.

As part of the buyout negotiations with state officials and New Mexico Gas Co., Emera agreed to establish a $5 million economic development fund to support projects in New Mexico communities. The recent grant to SNMEDD is part of that effort.

“We are excited to be supporting the economic efforts of the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District / Council of Governments, which is making a positive difference for the municipalities and counties in southeastern New Mexico,” Emera Chief Executive Officer Chris Huskilson said.

SNMEDD/COG, which has its offices in Roswell, consists of 21 municipalities and five counties in southern New Mexico. The district acts as a liaison between local and state government entities, assisting local groups in planning and obtaining funding for capital and infrastructure projects and economic development initiatives.

​“This contribution by Emera to the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments is exciting,” Executive Director Dora Batista said. “These funds contributed by Emera will assist many municipalities in our District with their regional and local economic planning efforts.”

New Mexico Gas Co. is the largest natural gas distribution utility in New Mexico, serving about 520,000 customers in the state. Emera Inc. is a publicly traded gas, electric and utility services company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

