January 26, 2017 • Local Sports
Above: Roswell’s Tarren Burrola works his way around a Santa Teresa defender to get the shot off during a home game Tuesday. The sophomore guard has emerged as one of the Coyotes most dynamic players, knocking down a high percentage from behind the arc [auth] and driving to the basket for buckets and fouls. Roswell sits at 14-4 on the season, with a perfect 8-0 home record and a No. 2 ranking in Class 5A. (David Rocha Photo)
Right: Goddard’s Dalin Stanford pulls up to shoot a short jumper on Dec. 22 as two Valencia Jaguars attempt to defend. The junior center has been a double-double machine for the Rockets this season, averaging more than 12 points and 15 rebounds per game. At 9-10 and currently ranked No. 17 in Class 5A, Goddard needs to finish strong in district to have a shot at the state playoffs in March. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)
The Rockets and Coyotes meet tonight in the Coyote Den at 7 p.m. The girls’ squads compete at 5:30 p.m.
Doug Walp
Sports Editor
