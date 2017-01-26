Username: 1

The first semester of college is seen by most students as the most stressful semester they have ever had. With the added work and stress load, the transition to college can be hard for some students, which is why retention rates are so low. Students tend to leave rather than fail and waste more money.

Because of this trend, schools have started to implement programs to try and raise retention rates. For example, last semester, my first semester of college, I was given a peer mentor whose help was supposed to encourage me and do anything possible to help me succeed and return in the upcoming semester.

However, this did not work as well as planned. While my mentor was fantastic and contacted me often, some of my classmates never heard from their mentor at all or only heard from them once. In addition, some were annoyed by the constant attention from their mentor.

Many programs like this are failing because they do not take into consideration the needs of each individual student. Some students need more attention while [auth] others need less. Some students would like an upperclassman’s guidance while others would prefer to find their own resources.

While these programs are well-meaning, they do not appear to be very effective in raising retention rates. How then, can this be accomplished? In my experience, feeling involved on campus and joining organizations can make a huge difference in a student’s feelings toward college.

When I first moved to Portales to start college, I was miserable. I clung to my roommate, refused to be social and detached myself from other students. By the end of the first month, I was very tempted to just go home.

However, I decided to look into Greek life, which changed everything. When I joined a sorority, it instantly changed my perspective on the college experience. I suddenly became more comfortable on campus and felt more anchored to ENMU than before.

As an introvert, I expected Greek life to be something that was too social for me. I was proven wrong when I met my sorority sisters, some of whom were just as introverted and awkward as me. Although some of the girls were very different from me, I still felt that I belonged.

In addition, I started going to free on-campus events such as movies and comedy shows, which allowed me to meet more amazing people that I had not even noticed during the first month. Getting out of my dorm room every once in a while and having fun did wonders for my mental health.

In addition, I saw improvements in my grades. I have always been a good student, but when I withdrew, my grades started to fall slightly. This may have been because I spent most of my time feeling sorry for myself and watching Netflix.

When I joined my sorority, I was required to maintain a high GPA in order to remain a member. I now had even more of a reason to keep my grades up. Plus, making new friends opened up opportunities for study groups and homework help in my rough areas.

I think that when students feel like they belong at school and have people who want them there, they do a whole lot better. Maybe my generation is full of delicate little snowflakes who need to be coddled and protected, or maybe it is just natural for humans to need interaction with other humans. Either way, when you have people who want you around, you want to stick around.

Going into my second semester of college, I have a good friend group, a great work study job, a 4.0 GPA and high hopes for the future. I believe that had I not gotten involved in campus life, I would have given up and come home.

Instead of spending money on mentor programs and retention studies, universities should put their money into campus-life activities. I can guarantee that when students start to find groups that fit their personalities and interests, they will start to stick around more often.

Parents, do not panic if your college student is going out and having fun. This does not mean that they are going to fail or die of alcohol poisoning. There are many activities in college that do not involve partying, and I promise once they find them, they will be even better off than before.

Briana Hodge is a freshman at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. She may be reached at brianahodge21@gmail.com.

