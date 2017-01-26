Username: 1

Roswell

Ongoing throughout February

The Gallery at Main Street Arts, 223 N. Main St., is offering various classes and activities throughout the month. Ever Friday is Barbara Posuniak watercolor class for $25. For more information, call 575-625-5263 or 575-623-3213.

Roswell

Ongoing until June 18,

2017

Duty, Honor, Art: The New Mexico Military Institute collection

While the New Mexico Military Institute has a long history of engaging the Roswell Museum and its holdings, NMMI also has its own significant collection of art and historical objects, including paintings, prints and sculpture. In recognition of NMMI’s 125th anniversary, this exhibit will showcase the school’s art collection, and highlight the Institute’s interaction with the Roswell Museum. The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. at the Hunter Gallery of the Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.

Roswell

Ongoing until March 15

Call for artists: ‘The Electrical Box Project’

PRO-Roswell is bringing “The Electrical Box Project” to town. PRO-Roswell, working under the nonprofit umbrella of the Roswell Interarts Organization, invites local artists and artists who have connections to Roswell to submit painting designs for eight electrical boxes which will be permanently installed along Main and Second streets during the first phase of the project. Entries will be selected by April 2017 and presented to the City of Roswell for approval. Selections will be made by the PRO-Roswell board members. Entry forms are now available at Stellar Coffee Co., The Gallery at Main Street Arts, Roswell Museum and Art Center and Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art. Forms can also be requested by emailing Miranda Howe at howe.miranda@gmail.com or Nancy Fleming at nancy@roswellamoca.org or call 575-623-5600.

Santa Fe

Ongoing until March 15

‘New Mexico Girls Make Movies’ grant and ‘Tale Writers Scholastic Script’ contest

The New Mexico Film Foundation announced two new grant programs for New Mexico. “The New Mexico Girls Make Movies” grant offers New Mexico girls and young women (ages 12 to 25) the opportunity to submit their original screenplays, shorts stories, comic books, poems, etc. for the chance to win a $1,000 production budget and the support of a professional film crew to turn their story [auth] into a short film. All finalists will be invited to join the crew on the winning short film. The top three finalists of both grant competitions will receive an invitation to the New Mexico Film Foundation Gala at the Governor’s Mansion in April 2017 where their screenplays will be performed as staged readings. The staged readings are made possible through the support of the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation.

Hobbs

Ongoing until March 18

New Mexico Junior College art faculty exhibition and student art show

The show takes place at the Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Roswell

Jan. 27

Paint party

Paint party by Sieglinda Shiew “Cherokee Gold” at 6 p.m. at The Gallery at Main Street Arts, 223 N. Main St. Cost is $35. Seating is limited. For more information, call 575-625-5263 or 575-623-3213.

Roswell

Jan. 27

Jazz night

The Highland Jazz and Blues Band are performing at Stellar Coffee Co., 315 N. Main St., at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, visit stellarcoffeeco.com or call 575-623-3711.

Roswell

Jan. 28

Live music at The Liberty Club

Roger Creager performs at the private club The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave. This event is for members and their guests, 21 years and older, only. Doors open at 5 p.m., the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com or email hillary@thelibertyinc.com.

Roswell

Jan. 28

Free family movie night

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave., hosts its free family movie night at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome. Free admission — snacks and drinks, too. The movie is “Finding Dory” (rated PG). Continuing her colorful adventures in Nemo’s animated underwater universe, Dory sets out to unravel the mysteries of a past she’s completely forgotten, accompanied on her quest by aquatic pals Marlin and Nemo. For more information, visit standrewsroswell.com or its Facebook page.

Roswell

Jan. 28

Saturday night dance

The Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is having its Saturday night dance at 6 p.m. $5 per person at the door. For more information, call 575-624-6718.

Ruidoso/Mescalero

Jan. 28

Mark Chesnutt, Joe Diffie in concert

Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie will perform at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizozo Canyon Road, at 8 p.m. Chesnutt charted 20 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, of which eight reached No. 1. He also co-wrote singles for Holly Dunn, Tim McGraw, and Jo Dee Messina, and has recorded with Mary Chapin Carpenter, George Jones, and Marty Stuart. Tickets start from $25 For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com or call 1-800-426-2537.

Alto/Ruidoso

Jan. 29

Pavlo in concert

Mediterranean guitar sensation Pavlo performs at the Spencer Theater at 2 p.m. Fusing flamenco, Greek, Latin, Balkan and classical music into an utterly mesmerizing sound, Pavlo’s Mediterranean guitar and his band on bouzouki, bass and percussion makes for an intoxicating night of original music. The Spencer Theater is located at 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220. For tickets or information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.

Roswell

Jan. 31

Paint party

Hippie Chicks, 802 S. Main St., is having a paint party at 6 p.m. with Peggy Krantz of The Gallery. For more information or to sign up, visit Hippie Chicks in person or call 575-627-3868.

Artesia

Jan. 31 – Feb. 3

Artesia Arts Council education class registration

Registration for all of Artesia Arts Council education spring classes begins. Don’t miss out on registration for theater classes, music lessons, arts classes, yoga classes, and a leadership seminar that AAC will be offering in the spring. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.

Carlsbad

Feb. 1

Live Music at Milton’s Brewing

Blue Rose Revival and Captain Klås perform at 6 p.m. at Milton’s Brewing, 108 E. Mermod St. Entry is $8. For more information, call 575-689-1026.

Roswell

Feb. 1 – March 18

Chaves County Senior Olympics local games registration

The registration starts for Chaves County Senior Olympics at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. $10 per person. The games take place from March 21 until May 14. For more information, call Sara Hall at 575-624-6719.

Capitan

Feb. 3

Lecture of freelance war zone photojournalist, Jim Spiri

Jim Spiri will tell his story at 7 p.m. at the Capitan Public Library, 101 E. Second St. Spiri’s lecture is about his experiences as a freelance war zone photojournalist in Iraq and El Salvador. Spiri has started the local newspaper Lincoln County Leader. Refreshments will follow the program. For more information, visit capitanlibrary.org or call 575-354-3035.

Roswell

Feb. 3

Secret Circus album release and art exhibition by Jodie Herrera

Tickets are on sale for the release of Secret Circus’ “The Beginning Is Near” album at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd. The event includes the art exhibition by Jodie Herrera who designed the album’s cover. Refreshments are provided by Peppers Grill & Bar. Tickets are $15 which includes a copy of the new CD and are available at holdmyticket.com. The event is open for all ages. For more information, call 575-623-5600.

Roswell

Feb. 4

Daniel Hsu in concert

The Roswell Symphony Orchestra is presenting at 7:30 p.m. Daniel Hsu on piano at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Grounds. Students 8 years or older and accompanying adults get in free. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.

Roswell

Feb. 4

Mardi Gras dinner

The 23rd annual Mardi Gras dinner and dance will take place at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center from 6 to 11 p.m. The event benefits the All Saints Catholic School. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask or costume to be entered in a special drawing. There will be also a silent auction and door prizes. Limited child care available. The organizers are still looking for level gold, silver or bronze sponsors. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, visit allsaintsmardigras.com or call 575-627-5744.

Roswell

Feb. 4

Health fair

A health fair will take place at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For information on being a vendor, call Michael Richardson at 575-914-8606.

If you would like your event listed in the Go and See calendar, email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.

