Above: Members of the Roswell Commission on Aging t[auth] alked about their need for two additional members, among other topics, at the Thursday afternoon meeting. From left are Bonnie Montgomery, Robert McCrea, Yvonne Ibarra and Monica Duran. Member Renee Swickard cannot be seen but is sitting beside Duran. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Below: Lawyer Robert McCrea will assume the vice-chair role for the Roswell Commission on Aging, the position that elder lawyer Tom Dunlap used to hold. Dunlap passed away Dec. 26. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

In its first meeting without its most recognized ambassador, elder lawyer Tom Dunlap, the Roswell Commission on Aging talked Thursday afternoon about plans for a day to remember him as well as several other issues of concern to seniors and the commission.

Those issues include the need for at least one more member, funding cuts and responses to them at the Chaves County JOY Centers and a new lower-cost independent living option introduced by a local senior living community.

Commission member and lawyer Robert McCrea of the Hennighausen and Olsen firm was chosen to replace Dunlap as vice-chair of the commission. Dunlap, a well-known advocate for the elderly in Roswell, passed away at his home Dec. 26 at the age of 63. McCrea, who also works in the area of elder law, is handling Dunlap’s open legal cases, commission member Bonnie Montgomery announced to the small group gathered for the meeting at the Brookdale County Club on North Kentucky Avenue.

Montgomery said that a day of remembrance in honor of Dunlap is planned at the Museum Archives Center for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico during the first half of 2017. She said a date will be announced publicly when known.

Additional members for the commission are needed, Chair Yvonne Ibarra said. Applicants with a desire to be involved in issues affecting senior citizens will need to submit an application with the city of Roswell by Tuesday. Applications are available online on the city’s website at roswell-nm.gov or from City Hall. Commission member duties include attending meetings every other month and helping to coordinate or participating in one to two televised senior forums a year.

Commission member Monica Duran, also executive director of the Chaves County JOY Centers, told members that her agency had experienced another budget reduction recently when informed by a state agency that a position vacated by a person who had resigned would not be refilled. That cut brought the total budget reductions experienced by the agency this fiscal year to about $62,000, she said.

“We used to have 10 (Senior Employment Participants) positions” in the county offices, Duran said. “Now we have eight.” She said both of the lost positions affected the Roswell JOY center.

About $50,000 of the agency’s budget was cut in October by the state legislature when it reduced funding for state-funded groups by about 5.5 percent to deal with the state budget deficit of more than $200 million.

“I can understand the reasons,” she said, “but that doesn’t mean it hurts any less.”

The JOY Centers provide close to 600 meals a day, about 500 of those in Roswell. They also provide adult day care and housekeeping. While the agency has not yet needed to reduce meal services, it has, for the first time, created waiting lists for other services, Duran said.

She did say that some of the budget reductions have been offset by private donations, including from Matador Gas and Oil, and from a specialized job service company providing two people to the JOY center in return for them receiving job training. She also said that a local business, Leprino Foods, is considering helping in some way.

She added that her agency intends to apply for capital funding through the 2017 capital outlay program of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department. Projects that will be submitted include requests for roofing repairs and equipment at the Lake Arthur center, new flooring and improvements to parking at the Midway center, and several projects in Roswell, including those involving equipment replacement, repairs or replacement of vehicles, improvements to the parking lot and needed upgrades for the walk-in refrigerator and freezer.

Duran also announced to the group that the Roswell center will host another Lawyer Referral Day April 26 where legal experts will answer questions in individual sessions and during a 10 a.m. group presentation.

Chrissi Smith and Jennifer Griffith from Brookdale Country Club Independent Living also announced that the community has introduced a lower-cost option for people over 60, what they are calling Independent Living Lite, or IL Lite. Thirty-two small and large studios and one-bedroom apartments are available for a cost averaging $29.50 a day, or about $900 a month, $34 a day and $41 a day. That compares to the typical independent living cost starting at $1,500 a month, they said.

IL Lite includes utilities, housekeeping once a month and continental breakfast each day, with residents able to pay to add more meals or services if needed. An open house is scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.

Brookdale also has assisted living, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, and other living options.

In response to a question, Smith said that the problem with Legionnaires’ disease that affected a resident of the senior community in February 2016 has been solved and that the problem was not believed to have started with Brookdale plumbing or water. A January 2017 report by the New Mexico Department of Health indicated that an investigation into the 2016 cases found no reason to conclude that Chaves County was at greater risk for the disease. It also said it could not identify the source of the 2016 problem.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for March 16 at the Senior Circle, 2801 N. Main St.

