Username: 1

I honestly thanked Jesus watching our new president’s bright and populist inauguration address on tape delay Friday night, nicely peppered with cutaways of citizen Barack Obama wincing as President Donald Trump ripped the D.C. establishment for getting rich from their political positions, while Obama marginalized millions of forgotten and struggling Americans, like coal miners, pipeline builders, oilfield workers, steelworkers and ranchers. Their long national nightmare is finally over.

Obama, already appearing small, frail and feeble in the shadow of Trump, [auth] said “Good job, good job,” first to shake Trump’s hand after the historic speech, however insincere.

The Missouri State University Chorale was particularly excellent for those who boycotted the inauguration, as well as the Armed Services Ball where I saw with my own eyes Trump’s popularity with enlisted servicemen and women, nicely decked out in their dress uniforms. Check out the enchanting clip of Trump dancing with the Airwoman. I think she had a Trump crush.

Trump and our new first lady danced to “My Way,” the most appropriate song to describe Trump’s remarkable and historic ascension from private citizen to leader of the free world.

And I was heartened by the tolerant tone embraced by Madonna on Saturday when she said she had decided against blowing up the White House during the “Revolution of Love.” I do wonder how many of these Trump haters really do want him dead, in the sanctimonious name of tolerance and inclusiveness, of course.

What a contrast in two presidents Friday, one who has chided private industry with “You didn’t build that” and a war on fossil fuels and prosperity in general, succeeded by one who promises to build a southern border wall, like the wall the Obamas have built around their new D.C. home, and not just some skimpy border fence.

Obama’s energy plan was for us all to inflate our tires and get a tuneup. Trump’s America-first agenda brings great hope to our neck of oil and gas country. It’s no wonder 63.5 percent of Chaves County voters placed their confidence in Trump, and maybe even higher proportions of Daily Record subscribers and advertisers, despite being cautioned by the media they would be on the wrong side of history.

The media absolutely must cease slandering Trump supporters as racist, sexist, homophobic, misguided, misinformed bigots and mediocre Negroes. That’s right, left-wing CNN analyst Marc Lamont Hill said last week black celebrities and leaders like Steve Harvey and Jim Brown who have been meeting with Trump are “mediocre Negroes.”

I think Trump fully understands how his supporters have been relentlessly vilified by the media, Hollywood and academia. He sounded more committed than ever Friday to fulfilling the agenda to which he was elected by 30 states, including five states that voted for Obama in both 2008 and 2012.

Meanwhile, Americans’ trust and confidence in the media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly has dropped to its lowest level in Gallup polling history, with 32 percent saying they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media, down 8 percentage points from last year. Republicans who say they have trust in the media plummeted to 14 percent from 32 percent a year ago, while Democrats’ trust in the media declined from 55 percent last year to 51 percent.

We must do a better job conveying the values of the community, rather than our own.

Obama and congressional Democrats have so overstepped their mandate they have left the Democratic Party in shambles, i.e. Trump is our new president. Trump is Obama’s legacy, a complete repudiation of the Obama years.

Election Day 2016 and Trump’s inauguration will forever live in infamy with the media, regardless of any good that lies ahead. What else is new. They’d be having the same hissy fit if Ted Cruz, Dr. Ben Carson, etc. had been elected, just like they did in 2001.

Soon, Obama’s signature legislation will be cast aside into the ash heap of history, its ashes dumped in the Potomac. And that’s just step one. I, for one, liked my health care plan at the Rio Grande SUN in Española and wanted to keep my plan. We had no deductibles or premiums, just copays, until the Obama administration outlawed it.

The important thing is for Trump and the Republican-led Congress to forge ahead with their America-first agenda to which they were elected, ignoring the nasty name-calling of the media and those like Madonna who seemingly want Trump dead.

———

Jeff Tucker is senior writer at the Roswell Daily Record. He interned for the U.S. House of Representatives and the Indiana House of Representatives, once ran for a legislative seat in Indiana and studied the structure of Congress at Purdue University. He can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Little-known Joe Vellano goes for a second Super Bowl ring