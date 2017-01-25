Username: 1

Casaus

A Roswell woman was arrested Saturday and charged with battery against a peace officer, assault against a household member and evading or obstructing an officer after it took three officers to restrain her for arrest, and three doses of medication to calm her down after she was Tased and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Early Saturday morning, police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of West Deming by a caller saying the woman, Nancy Casaus, 51, was hitting him. According to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court Monday, the call was placed several hours after the woman woke up at 3 a.m. and caused a disturbance at her home.

“She was pacing around, knocking stuff off the shelves, and cussing,” the complaint says. “When her husband tried to confront her about the behavior, she began swiping at him and telling him to get away from her.”

Upon arrival at the home, officers say they saw Casaus attempting to break branches off of a small tree in the front yard. The complaint says as they got closer to the home, a man began walking toward them, with Casaus following him.

“The female had blood on her right wrist and appeared agitated,” the complaint says.

According to the complaint, there were three officers at the scene Saturday. Officer Scott Wrenn asked to speak with the woman’s husband, while officers Chance Cavin and Michael Fry attempted to speak with Casaus, but because she was allegedly still being aggressive, yelling at officers to leave and go home, Wrenn stepped in and attempted to calm her down.

“She stopped on the sidewalk short of reaching us and [auth] turned toward a chainlink fence,” Wrenn states in the complaint, “she grabbed the fence and tugged on it, but Affiant (Wrenn) was not sure what she was trying to do. Affiant made contact with her, asking her to step to the side, so we could talk about what was going on this morning.”

According to the complaint, Casaus did not respond to Wrenn’s commands and pushed him as he grabbed her wrist and attempted to redirect her towards the street.

“(Wrenn drew his) Taser and warned her to stop her aggressive behavior, or she would be Tased. She turned back toward (Wrenn) and stated, ‘I don’t care,’ and ‘what the f…’s a Taser?’ She began to close distance on (Wrenn) stating she didn’t care if (Wrenn) Tased her,” Wrenn says in the complaint.

She continued walking towards Wrenn, who, according to the complaint, kept back pedaling, in an attempt to create distance between them. As she continued to come closer to him, the complaint says he deployed his Taser, striking her in the chest and abdomen.

“She screamed and began stumbling toward a fence that lined the sidewalk,” Wrenn says in the complaint.

After Casaus was Tasered, the complaint says Cavin, Fry and the woman’s husband were able to catch her before she fell face first on the ground, at which point the officers were able to gain control of her arms.

Her husband told officers she had seizures, and according to the complaint, officers told him they would take good care of her, and requested medics to the scene, because there was a Taser deployment.

After she was Tasered, the complaint says Casaus continued to scream at the officers, yelling at them to get off of her.

“We had to use two sets of handcuffs to safely restrain her on the ground,” Wrenn says in the complaint. “Once she was in handcuffs Affiant assisted in keeping her face down on the ground, because she was continuing to fight and curse.”

She continued to be combative as they attempted to put her into a patrol vehicle. As medics arrived, Wrenn says in the complaint, it was determined they would be unable to treat her because of her combativeness, so she was transported to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Wrenn’s patrol car.

“She was kicking my partition and yelling about me taking her to jail,” Wrenn says in the complaint. “She was violent the entire trip to the hospital. When we arrived, Officer Fry went in and got a wheelchair so we could push her into the emergency room. When we opened the door, she was still combative, and had to be forcefully removed from the vehicle by her legs.”

According to the complaint, Casaus kicked Wrenn in the left shin and bit Cavin on his left forearm near his wrist as they attempted to bring her into the hospital, so they placed her in shackles. She continued to attempt to kick the officers.

Once Casaus was in her hospital room, the complaint says it took all three of the officers to hold her down as medical staff was obtaining an order for medication to sedate her.

“After a few minutes, they gave her two shots of medication in an attempt to chemically sedate her,” Wrenn says in the complaint. “Officer Fry took a third set of handcuffs and used it to secure the shackles to the bed she was on.”

Casaus continued to be combative after the medications were given to her. The complaint states the three officers were still restraining her while she was shackled to the bed.

“The medication was not having the desired effect on her as she continued to yell and kick, telling us to get off of her, and trying to bite us,” the complaint says.

Because the sedation medications were not working after about 15 minutes, medical staff at the hospital decided they would lock the room she was in so officers didn’t have to hold her down. They removed the handcuffs that secured the shackles to the bed, and removed themselves from the room. The complaint says that after about a half an hour, the medication still wasn’t working, so medical staff administered another shot to sedate Casaus.

“It took another 20 minutes, but she eventually calmed down enough for us to re-enter the room and place her on the bed, so she could get the proper medical attention she needed,” Wrenn stated in the complaint.

Casaus was later charged with battery of a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, assault against a household member, a petty misdemeanor, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. She was transported Saturday to the Chaves County Detention Center and held on a $5,000 cash only bond until arraignment.

According to New Mexico Case Look-Up, Casaus was issued a no contact order by magistrate court Judge E.J. Fouratt Monday, and released on her own recognizance.

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com

Related Posts

About the Author: Bethany

« City leaders extol Christmas Railway’s success ‘Buzzed’ goggles provide a different view »