No charges have been filed and police have not publicly identified any suspects. Five members of the nation’s No. 2-ranked team are listed as [auth] witnesses on the police report. A KU athletics administrator and two 19-year-old women not listed as witnesses were also questioned, the report shows.

The alleged assault and other related crimes occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 18 at McCarthy Hall, which houses team members and other students, police said. The Jayhawks played a game against Davidson in nearby Kansas City the night of Dec. 17. The incident was first reported by the Lawrence Journal-World.

Jim Marchiony, associate athletic director for external relations, declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The girl, who reported no physical injury, is not a university student and was visiting residents in the building, campus police said in a brief news release.

“There is no on-going risk to campus,” police said.

In addition to the rape allegation, the police report describes other possible related offenses such as contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. A second and apparently related police report at the same location and on the same day and time involved a runaway.

Police said in their release that the athletics department is cooperating and has assisted investigators.

Kansas (18-2) lost to No. 18 West Virginia 85-69 on Tuesday night. It plays next at No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday.