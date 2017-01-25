Username: 1

Advertising





Phyllis Joan Grassie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She passed away peacefully Friday, January 20, 2017, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Kaseman Presbyterian Hospital. She was 87 years old. Joan was born in Roswell, New Mexico, March 12, 1929, to Kersey and Tempe Funk. She was raised in Cottonwood on the family farm and attended school at Lake Arthur and Dexter, New Mexico.

She met her lifelong partner, Bill [auth] (Red) Grassie, and they married in 1951. Together they raised their three boys on ranches and farms in New Mexico and Colorado. They were married for 62 years, until Red passed away in 2013.

Joan took pride in making western shirts for her boys and Red. Quilting and gardening were among her favorite hobbies. She especially loved growing flowers. She always believed in God and was a member of the Westside Church of Christ in Artesia, New Mexico.

She is survived by her three sons, William F. Grassie Jr., George Lee Grassie, and Jeffery Layne Grassie; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and siblings Wanda Whatley, and Bettie Redden.

The family requests memorials to: The Red and Joan Grassie Memorial Fund.

The purpose of the memorial fund is to provide ongoing resources for funerals, meals, and gatherings at the Westside Church of Christ for families that have lost loved ones and need a place for such gatherings. Any contributions should memo: Red and Joan Grassie Memorial Fund.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, at Westside Church of Christ, 2002 West Grand Ave., Artesia, New Mexico, 88210. Phillip Grassie will lead the service.

Thank you to all family and friends for their support and prayers.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Bess Case Manuel “Manny” B. Martinez February 13, 1947- January 20, 2017 »