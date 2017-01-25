Username: 1

This property on East Country Club Road is designated for a new medical office building. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Three property owner requests were approved Tuesday by the Roswell Planning & Zoning Commission, two in spite of some emotionally expressed opposition from neighbors.

One project, a medical office building, involves the first use of a newly enacted commercial office zoning ordinance.

At its monthly meeting Tuesday night at the Roswell Museum and Art Center, the seven commissioners approved rezoning about four acres at 402 E. Country Club Road from residential to commercial office so that the property owners, Dr. Omar Osmani and his wife, Sana Osmani, can build a medical office building for his orthopedic surgery practice. The property, close to Mimosa Drive and only a few blocks from Goddard High School, is currently undeveloped, Dr. Osmani said.

“I think it will be a good addition to the area. I would like your support,” Dr. Osmani said.

He and his wife said that the building will be constructed to look like a house, that the property will be landscaped to look better to neighbors than it does now and that [auth] traffic will not be that heavy and will enter the property from Mimosa Drive rather than Country Club Road.

“I have a great respect for neighbors and want to take good care of them,” Dr. Osmani said.

Sana Osmani added, “On Country Club, we will have landscaping and trees. This will improve the value of the neighborhood.”

Some letters opposing the project were received, and Mettie Cummins, the daughter of an elderly woman who has lived on property across the street from the proposed office building since 1946, spoke against the rezoning.

She said she personally thought Dr. Osmani was a good person, but she opposed having a business in an area that has been residential, adding that an office could cause problems concerning traffic and might lower property values.

“Doctors offices are great, but there shouldn’t be doctors offices near houses,” Cummins said. “I think it is very unfair to people who have lived there all this time and who have contributed to this community.”

City of Roswell Planning Manager William Morris said that staff recommended the rezoning application and noted that the City Council passed the commercial office zoning ordinance in November for such a purpose as medical offices. Small business offices can increase activity and property development, he said.

He said impact to residents is expected to be minimal because traffic to and from office buildings is likely to occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when many residents will be away from their homes.

Dr. Osmani said that, although his application indicates possible future construction of up to 31,000 square feet of buildings to prepare for possible future expansion, he only intends at this time to build one office of about 8,000 square feet.

After a few questions from commissioners, the rezoning application passed unanimously.

Other local property owners, Lenore and Jerry Metcalf of the 1800 block of West Third Street, received a 4-3 approval granting them a variance to build a storage structure in their yard that will be a little more than two feet higher at its pitch than the highest structure allowed on their property at that location. The maximum allowed is 12 feet at that spot on their property.

Four letters in opposition were sent, but only one was sent by someone living close to the Metcalfs, who own a plumbing business and have some company vehicles on site.

A neighbor, Alicia Barroteran, spoke out against the new structure as a “huge building,” although the Metcalfs described the shed as small. Barroteran also complained about the number of business vehicles at the property, which she said sometimes caused visibility issues for drivers.

The traffic issue, although not related to the variance application, prompted the most questions and concerns from the commissioners, several of whom urged both Morris and the Metcalfs to come up with a way to resolve neighbors’ concerns.

In another action, the commissioners voted 7-0 to approve a variance to allow a property owner in the 300 block of East Ballard Street to build additions to a home.

The commissioners also voted to re-elect its current slate officers for 2017. Ralph Brown will continue on as chair. Riley Armstrong will continue to serve as vice-chair, and Shirley Childress will serve another term as secretary.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« ‘Buzzed’ goggles provide a different view Museum plans new science and arts festival »