The Roswell Museum and Art Center has taken some of its inspiration for its planned science and arts festival from the da Vinci Days Festival, shown in this 2013 photo from da Vinci Days Inc. That festival promoting arts, technology and science in the region is held each summer in Corvallis, Oregon. (All rights to photo reserved by da Vinci Days Inc.) (Submitted Photo)

The Roswell Museum and Art Center has received a $13,000

[auth] grant from a nonprofit organization to launch a new science and arts festival.

“We are looking at it as an exciting opportunity to bring

more opportunities for science and arts education to the community,” said

Caroline Brooks, executive director of the museum.

Brooks provided information about the grant to board members

at their Monday meeting, telling them that the museum was one of nine recipients in

the United States and Canada to receive the grant from the Science Festival

Alliance, which is associated with the MIT Museum.

“They are there to help start science museums and

initiatives in North America,” Brooks said.

The alliance received money

to make the grants from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation of New York. According to the alliance’s website, grant recipients also will receive expert mentorship and guidance.

Brooks said that the grant money will be used to create a multi-day

festival in 2017 or 2018 to educate students and the public about the works of

rocket inventor Robert H. Goddard and other STEAM topics that integrate science,

technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

“Because we are such a strong arts organization,” she said,

“we are looking for ways to involve both the arts and the sciences.”

Most of the grant, $10,000, will fund the festival, Brooks said. That money must be matched by funds

from other individuals or groups. The

other $3,000 will pay for professional staff development, such as sending staff

to professional workshops and to organizations that already have held successful science festivals.

According to Brooks, the upcoming event will get some of

its inspiration from da Vinci Days held each year in Corvallis, Oregon. That

event, according to its website, has been held during a weekend each summer

since 1988. Its purpose is to provide entertaining and educational ways to

learn about the arts, science, culture and technology activities in the region.

It involves higher

education, businesses, art associations and science and technology

organizations.

Brooks intends for the local event also to involve collaborations among many

enterprises, especially local schools.

She said the festival will replace the well-received Art Block Party and

Chalk Art Festival that traditionally has been offered by the local museum each

fall, attracting about 2,500 people annually.

“In talking to members of the community and (museum) foundation

members, we decided to try something new,” she said but added, “We will be taking some

elements of the Art Block Party, definitely.”

Although planning for the event is still in its preliminary stages, Brooks

said that staff think the event will build on the renovation of the

Robert H. Goddard Planetarium, which should be completed by this summer.

The museum and its associated planetarium announced in

August that the RMAC Foundation was raising $374,000 for planetarium

upgrades, including the conversion to a digital projection system. Almost

$174,000 had been raised by October, $100,000 from a gift by individuals and

the other $74,000 from commitments by the city of Roswell during this fiscal year and next.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.

