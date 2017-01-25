Username: 1

Manuel “Manny” B. Martinez, 69, of Roswell, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017. A viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery. Father Charlie Martinez to officiate.

Manuel [auth] was born on February 13, 1947 in Carlsbad, NM. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1966.

He married Margie Salazar on June 1, 1968 in Artesia, NM and later moved to Roswell, NM, where he pursued and obtained his master’s degree in social work from NM Highlands University. He was an active parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church and a great Catechist for the Catholic community. He was CEO of La Familia Mental Health Services, LLC. He was the president of League of United Latin American Citizens (L.U.L.A.C.), and was also a Knighted member of Knights of Columbus. Manuel had passions for many types of organizations in the Roswell community.

He is preceded in death by his father Luis Moreno, mother Carmen Martinez, grandmother Loretta Martinez, brother-in-law Sammy Salazar, Sr. and nephew Sammy Salazar Jr.

Manuel is survived by his wife of 48 years Margie “Magé” Salazar Martinez, mother in law Martha “Nana” Salazar Navarrette, father in law Cruz B. Navarrette, of Roswell, sister Mary and husband Steve Jones, Martha “Marty” and husband Tom Flint, of Springfield, MO and brother Billy Moreno of Arizona, children Christine S. Martinez and significant other Gina Torres of Albuquerque, Michael and wife Michele Martinez, Corinna and significant other David Lopez, Isaac, Jacob, and Jeremiah Martinez, of Roswell.

His grandchildren, Christopher M. Garcia, of Albuquerque, Michael J. Guebara, Mariah, Malena, Jonathan Martinez, Jimmy and Michael Ly, Nicolai Martinez, Melanie, Joshua, Sara and Sean Lopez, of Roswell. Including two great-grandchildren Michael Jay and Aaliyah Guebara, of Roswell.

Brother-in-law Frank and wife Josie Salazar, of Roswell, sister-in-law Susan and husband Joe Torres of Roswell, brother-in-law Ricky and wife Margarita Salazar, of Arlington, Texas, brother-in-law Steve Salazar, of Phoenix, Arizona and sister-in-law Yvonne Salazar of Roswell and their families, along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Many who knew and loved him will dearly miss Manuel.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Padilla, Christopher A. Macias, Anthony Torres, Alzado Salazar, Nick Torres and Jon Anthony Salazar.

Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren Christopher Garcia, Nicolai Martinez, Jonathan Martinez, Joshua Lopez. Mariah Martinez, Malena Martinez, Melanie Lopez and goddaughter Brenda Salazar and godson Juan Luis Alva, brothers-in-law Frank Salazar, Joe Torres, Ricky Salazar, Steve Salazar and son-in-law David Lopez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home.

Letter from Heaven

When tomorrow starts without me,

and I’m not here to see,

if the sun should rise and find your eyes,

filled with tears for me.

I wish so much you wouldn’t cry,

the way you did today,

while thinking of the many things

we didn’t get to say.

I know how much you love me,

as much as I love you,

and each time you think of me,

I know you’ll miss me too.

When tomorrow starts without me,

don’t think we’re far apart,

for every time you think of me,

I’m right there in your heart.

