Marilyn Cozzens, as an Enrolled Agent, [auth] is a federally authorized tax specialist who has demonstrated a high level of tax expertise in tax law. EA’s are licensed in all 50 states by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Don’t let taxes get you down – turn to a qualified ENROLLED AGENT to assist you. Sure you can do your own tax return, but “you don’t know what you don’t know,” Marilyn Cozzens, EA, says. It doesn’t take a genius to do your taxes, it doesn’t take a genius to do your plumbing, it doesn’t take a genius to repair your car but, it does take someone who is qualified to do these things correctly. Not all tax preparers are created equal but enrolled agents are tax professionals. They can help relieve tax season stress for you.

Some of the new (or different) tax changes facing everyone this year are:

55 provisions extended – some permanently

Dozens of 2016 changes

Capital Gains Rate & Net Investment Income Tax

IRS courts demand more to claim non-cash donations

Education Credit rules change for 2016

Earned income credit fraud results in changes for 2016

ACA (Obamacare) penalties & compliance expand

The energy credit for non-business energy property is extended to Dec. 31, 2016, and updates Energy Star requirements. The election for those tax payers that itemize to deduct sales tax in lieu of income tax is made permanent. The mortgage insurance premium deduction and tuition deduction were also extended to Dec. 31, 2016. The enhanced child tax credit and the enhanced earned income tax credit have both been made permanent. No refund or credit for a taxable year will be made to a taxpayer before February 15 if the credit is due to an Earned Income Tax Credit or the American Opportunity Tax Credit.

“Specialized situations require the kind of help that enrolled agents are uniquely qualified to provide. I am licensed to get you out of tax problems because enrolled agents (EA’s) are qualified professionals that are empowered to represent taxpayers in front of the IRS,” Marilyn explains, “I welcome tax appointments to provide tax and representation services to anyone that wants an Enrolled Agent on their side.” For excellent tax representation services, Marilyn is available for scheduling at (575) 627-5871.

Marilyn emphasizes, “I am passionate about helping my clients devise tax strategies to pay the least amount of tax required but I don’t condone filing tax returns with false figures.”

You can reach Marilyn Cozzens at (575) 627-5871

