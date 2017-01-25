Coyotes vs. Rockets: Streaking girls’ squads set for epic clash Friday
Goddard junior Camaryn Villalpando and Roswell senior DeAvion Allen fight for [auth] the basketball during the championship game of the GHS Holiday Classic at Goddard High School on Dec. 29. The Lady Coyotes won 51-41, the closest game between the two schools in the past few years. Since the loss to Roswell, Goddard has won six-straight, including big road wins in Clovis, Alamogordo and Portales. The Lady Coyotes are up to their usual tricks, ranked at the top of Class 5A (Goddard is currently No. 3) and currently on their own win streak of seven straight contests. Can the Lady Rockets stay hot in hostile territory and upset the rival Lady Coyotes for the first time since 2008? Or will future Lobo Jaedyn De La Cerda keep up her near 30 point-per-game pace and notch the first district victory for Roswell? Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. in the Coyote Den. The boys’ game will follow at 7 p.m. (David Rocha Photos)
