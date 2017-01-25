Username: 1

The inaugural Christmas Railway at the Spring River Park & Zoo cost the city about $3,600 to host, generated more than $10,000 in local sales taxes and funded needed repairs to the zoo’s railroad, city officials and the event’s organizer said Wednesday.

The 18-night event featuring train rides to Santa’s village drew more than 10,000 paid visitors, created 24 seasonal part-time jobs and added a new family holiday activity that can draw more out-of-town visitors in future years, Jacob Roebuck of Roebuck Media of Roswell told the City Council’s General Services Committee Wednesday.

Roebuck said 10,119 tickets were sold for Roswell Christmas Railway of 2016, with 770 complimentary tickets for sponsors and some city employees.

The city received $2 for every ticket sold, with ticket prices of $10 for adults and $7 for children. The city’s portion of ticket sale proceeds was $20,217.

After paying the city its portion of ticket sales, Roebuck said his firm made a profit in the first year of the Christmas Railway, and that he hopes to organize another Christmas Railway at the zoo next holiday season.

“We ended up in the black, yes,” Roebuck told the General Services Committee. “It was a profitable endeavor for us. We would like to do it again, and it sounds like the city would, too, so hopefully we’ll get all that worked out pretty soon.”

Total attendance at the event, open 20 nights including an opening night for guests and a [auth] closed night for autistic children, was 12,828, according to figures Parks & Recreation Director Tim Williams presented the Parks and Recreation Commission Monday. Attendance topped out at 1,417 visitors on Dec. 23, followed by 1,025 visitors on Nov. 25. Crowds of 500 to 700 were experienced on most nights.

Roebuck reported 96.7 percent of patrons were from New Mexico, with 2.2 percent from Texas, based on credit card information from ticket sales. About 26 percent of visitors were from outside Roswell, and about 21 percent outside Chaves County, Roebuck reported.

“Which we felt really good about for a first-year event, bringing folks to Roswell to experience our hospitality and our zoo,” he said.

Other than Roswell, the locations providing the most visitors were from Artesia, Dexter, Carlsbad, Clovis, Hagerman, Hobbs and Alamogordo, in that order.

Visitors, about 2.5 percent of which reportedly stayed at a local hotel, gave high marks for the Christmas Railway’s overall experience and various displays of 100,000 lights, with lower ratings for the quality of food and shopping experience.

Roebuck said big gains were made in the first year, while there’s room for improvement.

“Those are the things, we (put) less time into and we’re excited for an area of improvement if we should do it next year,” Roebuck said.

This year’s event took place from Nov. 23 through Dec. 24. Roebuck told the parks commission Monday he would like to extend the event beyond Christmas Day in a possible second season.

Roebuck said the light tunnel, playhouse village and nativity were the most popular components of the train ride that took passengers through a lighted tunnel and past holiday light displays. At the village, visitors could meet with Santa Claus, observe music or dance performances, play in Santa’s workshop, shop, eat or drink hot chocolate, or watch a film about Christmas.

“I did go out there and it was an absolutely fantastic job out there,” said City Councilor Tabitha Denny. “I had a good time.”

“I didn’t go, but I had great reports,” added City Councilor Steve Henderson. “I’ve talked to a number of people that did and they were excited, especially those that had kiddos. It was a great Christmas event for Roswell.”

Elizabeth Stark-Rankins, the city’s director of administrative services, said preparations and operations expended 427.5 man-hours of city employees, with a budget impact of $10,281 for salaries and benefits. Other city expenses for the Christmas Railway were $7,524 for train and track repairs, $4,500 to build a wooden train depot, $1,300 for light generators and $200 for train gas, Stark-Rankins reported.

The city’s total cost of $23,805, minus the $20,217 event payback, was $3,588.

The event was also awarded $10,000 in lodgers tax funding by the city for promotion and performing some work on the zoo property.

City administrators said improvements to the railway were needed, and along with the construction of a train platform, will serve the zoo in the future.

“The depot and the railroad tracks and train repairs, we did kind of initiate those because of the event, but I will say that they were needed anyway at the zoo, and they were permanent improvements,” Stark-Rankins said. “For example, next year, if we were to host the same event, we wouldn’t have those same expenses. Obviously, we run the train during the summer. The train ride for that will be a lot smoother now that we’ve made those improvements.”

John Mulcahy, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., told the General Services Committee the Christmas Railway is an economic development opportunity for Roswell.

“That’s outside money coming in, that’s people going ‘What a cool thing is going on in Roswell, maybe we should live there,'” Mulcahy said. “The most amazing thing is (Roebuck) did every single thing he said he was going to do, without a whole bunch of money.

“This was (his) vision, (his) brain, and it was extremely professionally put together.”

Other matters brought before the City Council’s General Services Committee included a possible study for a trail linking Roswell with Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge, the approval of a resolution recognizing FilmRoswell, a new group supporting filming industry efforts in Roswell, and the handling of trash at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center.

