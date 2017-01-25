‘Buzzed’ goggles provide a different view
Diane Taylor, DWI prevention specialist for Chaves County, explains to those attending the Wings for LIFE (Life-skills Imparted to Families through Education) meeting, Sunday [auth] evening at Andy’s Hall that the goggles Cindy Campos is wearing replicate what it would be like driving under the influence of marijuana. There were also goggles replicating various alcohol levels. Those participating agreed that these substances do alter one’s perception, motor stability and decision making abilities. The next meeting on Feb. 12 will feature a presentation by the newly created Roswell Homeless Coalition. (Submitted Photo)
