Bess Case, a longtime resident of Roswell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the age of 90. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel in Roswell, NM. Interment will take place at a later date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with her husband, Walter.

Bess was born November 14, 1926, in Tucumcari, NM to James Clinton and Nan Virginia (Bentley) Hester. She was raised in Santa Fe, [auth] New Mexico and graduated high school in Portales, NM. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO. and ENMU in Portales, NM; where she met and married her husband, Walter. Bess worked for the NM National Guard, ENMU, Roswell State Bank, Thiokol Chemical Corp., and the New Mexico Rehabilitation Center from where she retired as Personnel Director in 1992. Bess was a member of the Assistance League of Chaves County and greatly enjoyed working with the ‘Monday morning’ group. She studied oil painting for a number of years at the Roswell Adult Center. She loved to travel, do crossword puzzles and play card games, especially Bridge. Bess was a longtime regular attendee of Grace Community Church.

Bess was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Walter, in 2007, and her son, Kenneth in 2014.

Bess is survived by her brother James Hester of New Hampshire, her daughter Janet Case and husband Bill Surgett of Roswell, NM, grandson Marty Seeley, great-grandchildren Angelina, Orion, and Braydon, granddaughter Stephanie Sanchez and husband Joseph Sanchez, great-grandchildren Michael, Jonathan, James Paul and Joseph. She is also survived by niece Hollie Hester, sister-in-law Lois Case and many Case family nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assistance League of Chaves County or a charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

