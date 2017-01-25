Username: 1

An Arizona man died Tuesday in a motor vehicle crash involving two commercial vehicles on US 62/180 in Lea County.

“The initial investigation indicated a CMV driven by Pedro J. Ponce-Cross, 50, of [auth] Hobbs, was traveling westbound on US 62/180 and made a southbound turn onto the WIPP Access Road. As the vehicle turned southbound, it failed to yield to an oncoming CMV traveling eastbound on US 62/80. The eastbound CMV, driven by Jorge Romo, 37, of Tucson, Arizona, collided into the southbound CMV as it was turning,” state police said in a press release Wednesday.

According to police, Romo sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Coyotes vs. Rockets: Streaking girls’ squads set for epic clash Friday City leaders extol Christmas Railway’s success »