The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish [auth] to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Pine Avenue Monday at 5:54 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed power and hand tools were stolen from an individual.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Sherrill Lane Monday at 8:52 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed the right, rear window of a vehicle was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Country Club Road Monday at 4:30 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed the rear, driver’s side door of a vehicle was scratched.

