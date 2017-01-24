Username: 1

City leaders Tuesday fleshed out the design of a proposed aquatic facility at Cielo Grande Recreation Area that will cost an estimated $1.4 million to add two swimming lanes.

A proposed bus or shuttle route to Bottomless Lakes State Park as a stopgap swimming offering failed to pick up traction at Tuesday night’s special City Council meeting, when the council approved an $18.2 million “smart” water meter bond sale and launched efforts for a $2.5 million bond for air center improvements.

City elected leaders and staff discussed for more than 40 minutes the pros and cons of enlarging the proposed indoor lap [auth] pool from six lanes to eight, which city staff said would add $1.4 million to the construction costs of the proposed pool, from $7.7 million to $9.1 million, and $40,000 more a year to operate.

The expansion of the conceptual design would add 2,622 square feet to the indoor pool with 25-yard lanes, including bleachers to seat 200 people.

“It’s only $1.4 million,” said City Councilor Barry Foster. “While we’re doing it, we might as well do it right.”

The aquatic facility would be built in conjunction with a new recreation center at Cielo Grande Recreation Area. The total project is budgeted at $18 million.

On Dec. 8, the City Council chose to move forward with the most elaborate of three pool designs presented by city staff. The option chosen includes an indoor pool with the six swimming lanes, an outdoor large open swim area with a large tube slide, and an outdoor toddler section with shaded structures. The two other aquatic options not chosen were a design with all indoor elements, and one design with an indoor pool and toddler section and outdoor splash pad.

At their Jan. 12 meeting, the City Council voted to move forward with plans to raise local sales taxes to fund an $18 million aquatic facility and recreation center at Cielo Grande Recreation Area. The City Council will hold a public hearing and final vote next month on three separate proposed ordinances, each of which would raise gross receipts taxes, commonly called GRTs or sales taxes.

One of the proposed ordinances would adopt a one-eighth of 1 percent municipal gross receipts tax, or 0.125 percent, dedicated to general municipal purposes. The second proposed ordinance would adopt a one-sixteenth of 1 percent municipal infrastructure gross receipts tax, or 0.0625 percent, also dedicated to general municipal purposes. The third proposed ordinance would adopt a one-sixteenth of 1 percent municipal environmental services gross receipts tax, dedicated to acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of solid waste facilities, water facilities, sewer systems and related facilities.

The three tax increases would each retire after 20 years. The city’s current GRT rate of 7.5 percent would increase to 7.75 percent, effective July 1, meaning sales taxes in Roswell would increase 25 cents for every $100 of goods and services purchased that are subject to gross receipt taxes.

Engineering Department project manager Kevin Dillon said most high school competitive swimming events can be held at either a six- or eight-lane pool. Dillon said those wanting an indoor pool large enough for competitive events want the extra two lanes for warming up and cooling down lap swimming while meets are underway.

“If they properly schedule the event, they can still accommodate that,” Dillon said. “It’s highly unlikely that it would ever happen, but you would never be able to have an NCAA competition at a six-lane pool.”

Elizabeth Stark-Rankins, the city’s director of administrative services, said feedback from residents indicated a preference for family oriented youth-focused swimming over competitive swimming. Consequently, the latest design for the indoor pool includes a large rock wall that would angle out over the water, in addition to the outdoor pool and its amenities. Stark-Rankins said an eight-lane indoor pool could fit in the proposed $18 million price tag for both the aquatic facility and recreation center.

Several city councilors said Tuesday they support the eight-lane indoor pool option.

“When I hear that we can’t do something, that kind of goes against what I believe,” said City Councilor Savino Sanchez. “The thing we need to do is go out and push it. This facility, if it’s going to be competitive, then that’s what we need to do.”

“If we just build a six lane, that limits us a lot,” Foster said. “If we go ahead and do the eight, we can have bigger meets and we can have the people having the meets happy.”

City Councilor Caleb Grant said city staff haven’t presented the full financial impact of going with an eight-lane pool.

“I support fully looking at the eight-lane deal,” Grant said. “I just think we need to have the accurate financial consideration before moving forward. I think we should go stretch ourselves if we can, but we need that financial accuracy information of what we’re looking at.”

A motion to direct staff to proceed with plans for an eight-lane pool was withdrawn by City Councilor Tabitha Denny, and the council voted 9-0 to table any action until more financial information is presented by city staff.

• In other business Tuesday, the city council voted 9-1 in approval of the sale of an $18.2 million water meter bond sale.

Foster cast the dissenting vote.

The bond proceeds will fund the replacement the city’s 19,000 existing mechanical water meters with wireless meters, which transmit data from the meter to towers and then to city utility offices.

Consultants say the “smart meters” make leak detection, customer service and billing more efficient. City staff estimates the installation of the “smart meters” could save the city $1.7 million annually by more accurately gauging water and sewer usage, $1.2 million in increased billings and $536,530 a year in savings on maintenance and operations.

The $18,230,000 million revenue bond must be solely paid out of net revenues from the operation of the city’s water and sewer system.

• The City Council voted 6-0 to approve moving forward with a $2.5 million bond to fund improvements at the hangar at the Roswell International Air Center leased by Dean Baldwin painting. The city funding would supplement a $1 million state grant.

• A proposal by Foster to establish a bus route or shuttle to Bottomless Lakes State Park failed to get support from other city councilors and was not acted upon. Foster said providing bus service to Bottomless Lakes would enhance swimming opportunities for area youth. Grant noted Roswell already has two state-owned swimming pools open to the public in the summertime, at New Mexico Military Institute and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper.

