Nancy Jane McDonald, age 80, a longtime Roswell resident, passed away peacefully last Friday, January 20, 2017, in Roswell. A visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, January 25, 2017, at the LaGrone Funeral Chapel in Roswell. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Trinity United Methodist Church; immediately followed with a reception for friends and family. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, at South Park Cemetery. Rev. Glenn [auth] Thyrion will officiate.

Nancy was born in 1936 in Graham, Texas, to Herbert and Rubye Crawford. At the start of WWII, the family relocated to Hereford, TX where Nancy spent her formative years helping her family farm the West Texas Plains. In 1965, she married Fred McDonald of Estancia, NM. She attended McMurry University and North Texas State, where she earned two degrees, including her Master’s Degree in Music Education. Nancy spent 30 years teaching music throughout the state of New Mexico and retired in 2004 as the Chorus and Drama teacher at Berrendo Middle School. A classically trained pianist, she taught private lessons and played the piano for the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church for many years. Her music will be dearly missed. The couple had one son, Matthew, but opened their home to numerous foster children over the years. Technically, she was a mother to one son; however, she was ‘Mom’ to so many more.

She is preceded in death by her husband Fred McDonald, her parents, and her brother Charles ‘Key’ Crawford.

She is survived by her son, Matthew, of Dallas, TX and his wife Emily. She has two grandchildren: Lilly, 7, Bo, 5, and a sister-in-law, Sharon Crawford of Hereford, TX.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Assurance Home, 1000 E. 18th St., Roswell, NM, 88201, or to the Osteoporosis Foundation of New Mexico, http://www.ofnm.org/

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

