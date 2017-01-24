Username: 1

The Roswell Humane Society is reaching out to the community by offering a low-income spay and neuter program.

You must file taxes in order to apply. If your income is within the income qualifications, there are two [auth] types of vouchers for which you might qualify.

The first one is a full voucher that will help pay up to $100 of the spay or neuter. The second type of voucher is a partial that will help pay $50 of the spay or neuter.

If you have more than one animal in your house that you need help with, the Roswell Humane Society is now able to help you with up to five animals per household. For every animal that the community gets spayed or neutered, it will in return help the shelters by lessening the population in shelters.

For more information, call 622-8950.

