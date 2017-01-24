Username: 1

Sunrise Optimist changes meeting place

Starting today, the Sunrise Optimist Club we will be meeting at El Caporal Mexican Kitchen, 1010 S. Main St., in the old Furr’s Cafeteria location at 7 a.m. every Wednesday. Anyone interested in making a better place for the youth of Roswell is invited to attend or join the club. Contact membership chairman Roger K Burnett at 420-9420.

Coffee with [auth] first responders

The public is invited to join coffee with first responders from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday at Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. All branches of local law enforcement and the fire department have been invited. The event is sponsored by Homes of Heroes of Chaves County. For more information, call Bob Power at 420-6394.

Program on ladybugs for kids

The Pecos Valley Youth Garden Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Chaves County Extension Office, 200 E. Chisum St. The program will be on ladybugs. All kids are encouraged to participate in this free program. For more information, call Rentate Reisel at 522-7810.

Fifth Sunday at First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Third St., is hosting the first-ever Fifth Sunday at 5 p.m. Sunday. Musicians from several churches in Roswell will perform, and a presentation will be made by Reflections & Recovery. This is a good opportunity for church musicians to network and listen to each other. The public is invited. The event is organized by Timothy P. Howsare, managing editor at the Roswell Daily Record, who also plays piano and organ at three churches in Roswell. Any church or musician wishing to be added to Sunday’s program, or desiring to be involved with the next Fifth Sunday in April, should contact Howsare at 520-858-2854.

