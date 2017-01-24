Username: 1

Joseph[auth] ine “Nina” Hernandez, 77, our beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on January 22, 2017 surrounded by her loved ones in Las Cruces, NM. She entered this world on June 15, 1939 in Carrizozo, NM born to Teodoro and Josefita Duran.

Nina married the love of her life, Tony V. Hernandez, on June 16, 1956. Tony passed away December 24, 2015. Nina and Tony shared 59 loving years of marriage and had five children: Sally Mendez (Lupe), Tony Jr., Sandra Ogas (Al), and Barbara Barton. They were preceded in death by a son, Edward Hernandez and a son-in-law, Jim Barton.

Nina was a very loving and giving person. She adored her children and grandchildren. They often share special memories of the loving things she did for them. Her grandchildren affectionately called her “Mam.” She cherished spending every moment she could with her family.

Nina worked for a number of years at Nova Bus and retired when the company closed. She enjoyed the freedom of being at home with her husband and the ability to travel to different parts of the country, often to visit one of her children.

Nina is survived by her sisters Mary Espinoza, Terry Chavez, Evelyn Silva, Judy Gonzales and her brothers Robert Duran and Gene Duran. She is preceded in death by her brothers Manuel, Ricky, Rumaldo and Billy Duran and her sisters Genevieve and Helen Duran.

Nina is survived by her grandchildren Daniel Trujillo (Gaude), Kristen Torres (Curtis), Sally Aviles (Pedro), Anthony Hernandez (Angie), Joseph Hernandez, Andrew Hernandez, Michelle Ogas, Leslie Ogas, Michael Ogas, Eric Carter (Ariel), Christopher Carter (Candace), and Amanda Velazquez. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren

Serving as pallbearers are Lupe Mendez, Al Ogas, Daniel Trujillo, Curtis Torres, Michael Torres, Michael Ogas, Anthony Hernandez and Gene Duran.

A funeral service will be held for Nina at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, January 26, at 2 p.m. Concluding service and interment will follow at South Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

