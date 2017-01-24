Username: 1

Above: A lifelong athlete with a lifelong dedication to the New Mexico Military [auth] Institute and to his family, Toles was active in his community for most of his life. (Submitted Photo)

Below: As a law student at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, J. Penrod Toles frequently missed the love of his life back home in Roswell. In this picture, Toles and Sally Saunders are posing at a formal dance at Washington and Lee in 1949. (Submitted Photo)

When J. Penrod Toles met the love of his life, it’s likely he didn’t have a clue that’s who she was.

In his autobiography, titled “Pibba,” Toles states, “She was standing tomboyishly astride her bicycle, freckles sprinkled across her nose and cheeks. She was as cute a nine-year-old girl as I had ever seen; I was almost fourteen.”

Toles was an attorney and oil and gas producer in Roswell for more than 50 years. His book “Pibba” is called that because his eldest grandchild couldn’t pronounce Penrod when he began talking, so the nickname stuck.

Toles was born in Happy, Texas, on Oct. 19, 1929. Ten days later the stock market crashed. According to the book, he never took that personally.

His family moved to Lubbock, Texas, when Toles was 5 and they remained there. The book tells of one of his strongest childhood memories.

“As children, we were not permitted to go to movies on Sunday,” Toles said. “When I was 12, I attended my first Sunday afternoon movie at the Lindsay theater in downtown Lubbock. It’s not clear to me now if I had my parents’ permission to attend this Sunday movie. Probably, I didn’t.

“Halfway through the movie the houselights came on, the movie stopped, and the theater manager came on stage and announced that the Japanese were bombing Pearl Harbor. All I could think of was that I was being punished by God for breaking the Sabbath and attending a movie on this Sunday – December 7, 1941.”

He came to Roswell to start high school at the New Mexico Military Institute in 1943. In his book, Toles explained how he learned about military discipline.

“I knew one boy from Roswell attending NMMI,” the book states, “Reed Mulkey Jr. When I ran into Reed the first day at school and said something friendly and slapped him on the back, I quickly learned this was not the way to address an old cadet.”

Toles met many of his closest friends during those years. Ronnie Mayer, local Realtor and longtime rancher remembered meeting Toles.

“I first met him when we were at NMMI,” Mayer said. “My first year there was in 1948. He was a cadet officer and I was a freshman so I didn’t have much of an association with him, but that’s when I met him.”

After both men had served in the military, they returned to Roswell where they built their friendship from the love they both had for their alma mater.

“When we came back we both had a deep interest in the military school,” Mayer said. “Several of my classmates re-formed the NMMI Alumni association. He became president of it at one point and I did later.

“He was appointed by the governor to be on the Board of Regents. He had a strong love for the school. Two years later I was appointed by the governor to be on the board of regents. So I served alongside him for those years.”

Together, along with former mayor, Jerry Smith, Mayer and Toles left an important mark on the NMMI campus.

“Toward the end of my term on the Board of Regents I was responsible for getting the bronze built for Babe Godfrey,” Mayer said. “We also got the appropriation from the state to build the gymnasium. Penrod, myself and Jerry Smith along with others were on the board. I put together a group called the friends of Babe Godfrey and we raised about $30,000 to $40,000 to place that bronze.”

Toles’ autobiography tells of a summer break during his NMMI years.

“One summer there were two separate news articles on the same page in the Lubbock Avalanche Journal,” the book states. “One was about the boys who were home on vacation from military schools; the other was about vandals who had thrown eggs at passing cars. As far as I know, no one ever put two and two together.”

His friends remember his warmth the most. Former NMMI Superintendent General Gerald Childress talked about his friend.

“I met him in 1976 when I was making a visit of the ROTC department of NMMI,” Gerry Childress said. “I came here for a visit and was informed that Bob Campbell had left and they were looking for a new superintendent and if I was interested I should apply for it. I called Penrod and said that I was interested in the position and I would like to put in the application for the position.

“We met and talked about the institute. They wanted to know what I felt about the mission of NMMI, and I said that as a military junior college, and one of six that was in my jurisdiction, it was the most superb institute of the six.”

Childress’ wife Marty remembered how supportive Toles and his wife were.

“They treated us like we belonged from the very first minute we were here,” Marty Childress said. “Penrod and Sally (Toles) both were such strong supporters of ours and all that we did at the institute. Penrod was not only a faithful alumnus, he was very generous to the school.

“They told us the history of the school and the people who had made the school what it was. Without their knowledge we would not have felt as comfortable as we did.”

As well as helping them feel at home, Toles helped ensure Gerry Childress had the support he needed to do his job.

“We were very fortunate with Penrod leading the board of regents that he had a very strong board,” Marty Childress said. “A lot of people thought that Penrod ruled the roost at the institute, but he didn’t he loved the school so much that he poured himself into it. It was a wonderful experience.

“When we left the institute they remained our friends, and to this day they still are.”

Toles’ eldest son, Perry, talked about some of his father’s influence in his life.

“I attribute my desire to serve my community to my parents who both valued community service and volunteer work,” Perry Toles said. “My dad especially pushed me to volunteer and to serve my community. I sometimes didn’t like his advice; but I seem to always end up being glad that I took his advice.”

Perry Toles said shortly before his father passed he charged Sherri, Perry’s wife, with a mission.

“A few days before he died he told my wife Sherri, ‘Let people know that I loved my life; I love my wife and family, I love my church and I love my country.’”

Anyone who wonders about the namesake of the Toles Learning Center on the NMMI campus can learn of the man’s life and passions. Those who knew J. Penrod Toles know the passionate, generous loving man he was.

