Username: 1

We can find ourselves living in an intangible world these days with so many things “going digital.” Don’t worry, the library won’t be getting rid of its physical items any time soon and while nothing can replace the feel or smell of an actual book, there are plenty of advantages to having access to digital reading and listening materials.

You can have a whole series in the palm of your hand and check out library books from an airport thousands of miles away. You needn’t fear accruing those dreaded late fees and can convert any book into a large-print format.

The library subscribes to two platforms that allow access to our electronic books: Cloud Library and Overdrive Media Console. Both can be accessed on a computer through our website and offer free apps to put on iOS or Android smartphones, tablets, iPads or other e-readers. Overdrive has downloadable audiobooks available, [auth] too.

You’ll just need your library card number and PIN, which will act as a 4-digit password. If you don’t know your PIN, come into the library and ask at the front desk. If you need help getting started with these services, you are welcome to bring your device to the Reference Desk.

For more information, you can call 575-622-7101, visit 301 N. Pennsylvania and find the website at roswell-nm.gov/405/Roswell-Public-Library.

Book Talk

Adult Services Librarian Matthew Gormley has a recommendation if you’re looking for some entertainment:

OK, it happens to all of us. You are on your way home on Friday night and don’t have a clue what you will be doing for the weekend. When the weather is cold out, like it has been recently, why not stay in and watch a few good movies? The Roswell Public Library has got you covered. We are continually adding new movies and documentaries to our collection so you can always find something that your entire family will like.

One of the recent additions to our collection is “Ghost Town.” In this comedy, Ricky Gervais plays Bertram Pincus, an antisocial dentist who only wants to be left alone.

Pincus, who loves his job because he can prevent his patients from talking to him and who sneaks out of the office just to keep from socializing with his coworkers, is not the most likable person in the world. Early in the movie, Pincus goes in for a minor out-patient procedure. After dying for seven minutes on the table and being brought back, Pincus is beset by ghosts who will not leave him alone because they want to communicate with their loved ones. The most persistent of these is Frank, played by Greg Kinnear, who wants Pincus to break up his wife and her new fiancé. Tea Leoni plays Gwen Frank’s widow. Gwen and Pincus are not compatible at all so when they start to fall for each other things get really uncomfortable for Pincus.

Looking for something a little more informative? We have a great collection of documentaries.

One that is timely is “The White House: Inside Story.” Don’t worry about this being inappropriate for anyone in your family. This is not about scandals or politics. This amazing documentary is about the building itself. It covers the history of the White House from the beginning and how it has evolved though the years to be the palatial residence it is today. In addition, you will hear from current and past residents on what it was like to live in this iconic residence.

Stop in and check out all the great titles at the Roswell Public Library.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Dance camp preps for halftime show