About the Author: thowsare

Timothy P. Howsare joined the Daily Record in April 2014. A graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Howsare has worked at newspapers in Arizona, Texas, Florida and South Carolina, winning awards for investigative reporting, spot news, news writing, feature writing, column writing, community service, page design and website content. He has a number of freelance credits, including The Tucson Weekly, The Indianapolis Star, Indian Country Today and Trailrunner Magazine. Under his leadership, the Daily Record’s editorial department has won nearly 20 press awards, including General Excellence from the New Mexico Press Association in 2015. In October 2016, Howsare was awarded third place in a national news writing contest by the Inland Press Association for his personality profile on Alice Martinez, a Roswell resident who was awarded U.S. citizenship at age 81. Howsare is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Roswell. He is active in the community, serving on the boards of the Chaves County United Way and the Roswell Jazz Festival. While working as the editor of The Pampa (Texas) News, he served on the board of the Panhandle Press Association. Howsare also is a part-time church musician, playing piano and organ for three local churches.